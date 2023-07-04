Home All news
Academies

Ministers told to scrap academy order after ‘good’ Ofsted

City's last maintained secondary at centre of parent campaign overturns 'inadequate' score

City's last maintained secondary at centre of parent campaign overturns 'inadequate' score

4 Jul 2023, 17:40

More from this author

facebook twitter linkedin
See discussion
Parent power has pushed back plans to academise Sheffield's last maintained secondary school

The last authority-maintained secondary in Sheffield has demanded ministers tear up its academy order after the school overturned an ‘inadequate’ Ofsted.

The Department for Education had initially wanted Brigantia Learning Trust to absorb King Edward VII School (KES) following its poor inspection grade in September.

But a campaign led by parents – who argued the chain was not suitable for the secondary – against the move prompted Yorkshire and Humber regional director Alison Wilson to defer her decision.

The DfE representative said at the time she wanted to carry out further investigations to “ensure the school is transferred to the most appropriate trust with a strong track record”.

It was later confirmed the attempts to academise the secondary were put on hold until the results of a follow-up Ofsted visit in May were published. 

Sheffield school takes ‘robust action’ after concerns

And now the school has confirmed it has been rated ‘good’ by the watchdog, which found “leaders have taken robust action to address the significant safeguarding weaknesses evident” last year.  

Reacting to the news, a KES spokesperson said: “Headteacher Linda Gooden is absolutely confident that King Edward VII School has the high-quality leadership capacity to continue to improve.

“The governing board and the headteacher have submitted a formal letter of application to the regional director and the secretary of state for education to request the academy order is revoked.”

KES was rated ‘inadequate’ over ineffective safeguarding in September.

Inspectors said at the time that leaders did not do enough to keep children safe, with a significant minority of pupils feeling they did not have “an adult to speak to”. But three of the five areas were rated ‘good’.

Government’s wait for new report into Sheffield school

However, the assessors adjudged the safeguarding arrangements to be “effective” during their latest visit two months ago.

“Following the previous inspection, leaders have worked effectively alongside the local authority to address the significant weaknesses related to safeguarding.

“This important work has been prioritised by leaders. For example, leaders have understood and assessed the risks of pupils leaving the site during the school day.”

Gooden revealed in a letter last month that Wilson would wait for the results of the follow-up visit before deciding whether to go ahead with the forced academy conversion.

This came after it was announced that academy orders could be ripped up if schools rated ‘inadequate’ mostly over safeguarding issues earn an improved grade in new quicker reinspections.

While the school did have a ‘requirements improvement’ rating for ‘quality of education’ – suggesting safeguarding wasn’t the only issue – it did appear to have benefited from the new rules.

Guidance published in October also noted that the secretary of state can rip up academy orders in “exceptional circumstances”. The KES spokesperson argued today the school fits into the criteria.

A spokesperson for the DfE said officials “are considering the application to revoke the academy order”. An update will be provided “in due course”.

More from this theme

Academies
Falcon academy trust
Exclusive

Plug pulled on government-backed turnaround trust

Falcon trust, set up to take on schools no-one else wanted, will now close

Jack Dyson

Academies

New academy trust found for Isle of Sheppey school

School being given up by Oasis has never been rated 'good' or better

Jack Dyson

Academies

Trust boss sets up ‘school-owned’ teacher supply agency

Sector attempts to resolve supply teacher issues with 'disruptor' firm

Jack Dyson

Academies
Exclusive

Online dashboard would help academy conversions

Heads have been 'put off conversion' by the 'significant effort' needed to gather data, says think tank

Jack Dyson

Academies
Investigation

Revealed: Scale of parent shut-out on academy decisions

Transparency concerns as analysis shows just one in 10 advisory boards had public representations

Jack Dyson

Academies
Trust central team growth has outstripped trust expansions
Long read

Academy trust central teams: The new world of school management

Many CEOs now lead growing numbers of centrally paid - and sometimes well-paid - senior leaders. We explore why...

Jack Dyson

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *