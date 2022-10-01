Mahzia 'Pepe' Hart claims Teaching Regulation Agency went to 'extraordinary lengths to secure their witnesses'

Mahzia 'Pepe' Hart claims Teaching Regulation Agency went to 'extraordinary lengths to secure their witnesses'

An award-winning former headteacher accused of bullying staff claims that regulators “bludgeoned” and “had to drag” witnesses to testify against her.

Mahzia “Pepe” Hart faces an ongoing tribunal hearing over claims she achieved success for Trinity Church School in Somerset by “ruling with a rod of iron”.

Multiple former colleagues alleged she bullied and intimidated them and made inappropriate comments between 2013 and 2015.

Hart denied the allegations and this week turned her fire on regulators.

She claimed the Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) went to “extraordinary lengths to secure their witnesses”, telling the hearing: “You won’t find a case…where they’ve had to absolutely drag by tooth and nail so many people that did not want to become involved.”

Hart claimed one witness was “bludgeoned” into testifying. Her lawyer said another appeared despite telling regulators that participating was “making him ill”.

Hart also said it was “appalling” regulators had accused her of dishonestly influencing a colleague’s police statement over an incident in which she was “racially abused”.

The tribunal panel threw out the allegation, and two others over “inappropriate” comments, midway through the case.

Petition attracts 500 signatures

Hart has repeatedly criticised regulators on social media, and a new petition calling the case against her a “waste of public money” has attracted over 500 signatures.

A government spokesperson said they could not comment on ongoing cases.

Mark Millin, presenting the TRA’s case, said a lot of witnesses had not wished to appear, but still testified “voluntarily”, adding: “Why would they do that if it wasn’t true?”

David Biddleston, a local National Education Union (NEU) official who supported Hart’s alleged victims, told the hearing it would be “unusual for a whole number of people” to fabricate similar claims over several years.

“I don’t experience situations where young women sit round together and make stuff up that could get them in a lot of trouble. They were incredibly brave.”

Millin said Hart faced 72 allegations before the three that were dropped. Paul Hawkins, the panel’s chair, said last Friday she still had a “case to answer” over those remaining.

Millin began cross-examining Hart by listing her and the school’s “impressive” achievements, including an “outstanding” rating, headteacher and “happiest people” awards, and a school anti-bullying award.

He questioned whether it was “to the detriment of staff, and that’s why we are here”. He asked if her Ofsted rating stemmed from “ruling with a rod of iron and bullying and intimidating people”, and if she advised staff against sick days to “keep standards high”.

Staff were “scared” to complain, he said.

‘High pace’, but staff ‘celebrated’

Hart rejected the claims. “I don’t believe my drive was at the cost of people I worked with.”

She acknowledged a “high pace”, but said staff left early on Fridays and were celebrated in newsletters. The list of accolades “doesn’t matter”.

Hart also claimed Biddleston “cajoled” staff to complain about her, partly reflecting an anti-academy campaign.

She is separately seeking at least £100,000 damages from him and the NEU, highlighting lost income and prestige after she was “forced to resign”.

Hart said she would “always be confused” about some complainants’ motives, with her relationships with staff generally “good”. But others may have had a “grudge”, she claimed.

“You can blame other people for your own inability to be able, perhaps, to deliver.”

Biddleston denied any conspiracy to remove her. His aim was “simply” getting fair treatment for staff. “Everybody wanted me to represent them.”

An NEU spokesperson claimed Hart’s legal case against Biddleston suggested “basic trade unionism is an unlawful conspiracy”.

The case continues.