School budget cuts follow national insurance change

Treasury confirms it will claw back compensation for public sector bodies in future years

Treasury confirms it will claw back compensation for public sector bodies in future years

Ministers face having to cut £300 million from school budgets next year after the recent national insurance (NI) contribution rise was axed.

In his “mini-budget”, Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng announced the 1.25 percentage point increase in NI, that came into effect in April, would be reversed.

The increase, dubbed the “health and social care levy”, was meant to raise more funding for the NHS. Schools were given extra funding to cover the estimated £300 million a year cost.

The first instalment was paid this year, with future funding rolled into the national funding formula.

Although this year’s cash will not be clawed back, the Treasury confirmed department budgets will be adjusted from 2023-24.

They confirmed the Department for Education would provide an update on school budgets in “due course”. But the DfE would not comment this week.

Luke Sibieta, from the Institute for Fiscal Studies, said this could be “quite difficult” to implement, with school funding rates for next year already announced.

“Even though the real effects will be approximately zero, announcing cuts to school funding rates at the present time will be a bit of an unfortunate look for the DfE.”

Schools are dealing with soaring energy prices and unfunded staff pay rises.

Energy bills will be capped from October. A school with a £10,000 monthly bill will save about £4,000.

Aside from a £2.1 billion fund for public bodies to invest in energy efficiency and renewable heating, there was no further financial help in last week’s mini-budget.

Geoff Barton, the general secretary of the ASCL leaders’ union, said the government had “given away billions of pounds to promote growth, but not a penny for education”.

“Some schools, particularly small primaries, may no longer be financially viable,” he said – predicting larger classes, cuts to subject options and widespread job losses.