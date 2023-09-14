West Yorkshire Police said it had made an arrest in connection with an email sent to a number of schools

Schools in three counties had to go into lockdown this week after receiving emails “threatening violence to children and staff”.

West Yorkshire Police said today it had made an arrest in connection with an email sent to a number of schools in Leeds and Bradford.

It added that the contents of the email were being investigated while officers were “providing reassurance and safety advice to affected schools”.

It comes just two days after schools in Manchester and Cheshire were locked down over “malicious communications“, which are also understood to have threatened harm to students and staff.

A number of Leeds schools took extra security measures today after receiving advice from the city council.

Leeds Live reported that the council’s email stated: “Please ensure that schools remain vigilant and ensure that your usual robust safeguarding procedures are adhered to, particularly in regards to site security and visitors on site.”

Beeston Primary School, Richmond Hill Academy and Ruth Gorse Academy were among the schools which put extra security measures in place.

It is understood the latter two schools kept children indoors during breaktimes and asked people not to visit the site unless essential.

In a message to parents on Facebook, Beeston Primary School said staff were “being extra vigilant”.

Mirror Online reported that Sharp Lane Primary School had sent an email to parents saying that “children will be kept indoors for the full day”.

“All gates remain closed and locked as usual and doors and windows within school remain closed all day also,” it added.

“We have well rehearsed procedures for lock down in place should we need them and a robust CCTV system covering all school grounds which is being closely monitored.”

Threats made towards ‘number of’ Leeds schools

Hunslet Carr Primary School, also in Leeds, told parents it had not received the threatening email.

But it added: “Access can only be gained via the intercom system, and we are only letting people we know on to the site.

“Delivery drivers and other people who are new to the school are being asked to wait at the gates, and staff are meeting them there.”

Leeds City Council said: “We are aware of an ongoing situation relating to threats made towards a number of schools in Leeds and we are working closely with West Yorkshire Police to monitor the situation and provide support to schools.”

On Tuesday, Greater Manchester Police and Cheshire Constabulary said they were investigating after being made of an email sent to schools that morning.

Cheshire Police said the email, sent to schools in Chester and Ellesmere Port, “made threats to pupils and staff”.

Lache Primary School in Chester told parents on Facebook that it had locked down the school “to ensure that everyone is safe” and could not let parents pick children up early.

Blacon High School in Chester also put additional measures in place after receiving the email, but told parents it was not “in lockdown”.