We have all had experiences of working collaboratively in a learning group. Reflecting on how most of these have gone, we probably all have a similar assessment: fine, but not fantastic. Great benefits can occur from collaboration. However, we know that effective collaboration is far from guaranteed.

In our roles, we focus on teachers’ professional learning and we are interested in the outcome of their collaborations. Do teachers seek opportunities to work with their peers and colleagues? And when they do, what does the evidence suggest makes such collaborations effective?

What teachers say

It seems that teachers value peer collaboration. Regardless of the value of the experience itself, it appears that it is something many simply enjoy.

In a recent study, teachers expressed that one of the key facets of peer collaboration they particularly value is the openness that comes without accountability pressures. The same research showed that when teachers cannot satisfy their professional learning needs within the school, they seek collaboration outside their usual community of practice.

This is all great news. After all, humans are social creatures; on the whole, we tend to enjoy forging relationships with others with a shared affinity. That means peer collaboration is surely something worth investing in.

But while enjoyment may be a sufficient reason for teachers to work collaboratively, the key to maximising its potential is surely to ensure it delivers other benefits too.

Coe’s conditions

Our colleague, Professor Rob Coe has written that the evidence for collaboration is somewhat unconvincing. That will come as no surprise to most of us. We have all been in ‘collaborative’ settings that have been, at best, ineffectual. Some of us, sadly have experienced worse: failed attempts at collaboration that have been demoralising or harmful.

That said, there are evidence-based conditions that are important for improvement:

Groups of teachers need a clear focus for their collaboration. Whether it is sharing ideas or learning more about a teaching strategy, it should have defined, practical relevance to their work.

Learners need a supportive learning environment, and teachers (as learners) need the exact same culture of support and trust in a group. Key to this is that teachers feel it is safe to share their vulnerabilities—and that they’ll be supported in return.

A collaborative group should have a sense of challenge. They should not feel complacent but be driven to improve and increase student learning.

A group of teachers needs access to authoritative and evidence-based expertise. This can come from colleagues within the group or be developed through quality professional development.

When teachers’ collaboration works, it works well. Multiple studies have shown that it can improve teacher effectiveness and students’ learning outcomes.

In addition, the nature of working in a group means this can happen efficiently; all at once is quicker than multiple individual coaching sessions.

And, of course, the effects of building social bonds between colleagues is not insignificant. We’ve already mentioned that it’s just nice, but it also can have wider benefits.

It can strengthen teachers’ feelings of affiliation and motivation for a goal. In turn, this can support the crucial goals of improving teacher wellbeing and retention.

These are great outcomes — but they are not guaranteed outcomes!

A means and an end

Great teachers value their professional development and recognise it as an important activity that leads to improved outcomes for their students. Engaging in professional development collaboratively promises additional benefits in terms of individual and team effectiveness and in terms of outcomes.

If the collaboration does not bring about immediate, measurable gains in student learning, it is still not a failure. When teachers collaborate, there is success on its own merits. It builds a community of professional learners and builds an ethos of getting better together.

But if this collaboration yields even more effective teaching, that makes it all the more powerful. And now we have evidence to help us ensure it does exactly that.