How to make flexible working work for your school

As the sector moves inexorably towards offer more flexible working opportunities, here are some tried-and-tested approaches and their benefits

Ashleigh Briggs

Campaign coordinator, Kent-Teach

12 Nov 2024, 5:00

From 6 April 2024, legislation surrounding flexible working changed, making it a day-one right to request flexible working in any establishment – schools included. The challenges of making flexible working a reality in education are well documented, but this is an opportunity to explore its potential to improve staff wellbeing and resolve recruitment and retention.

Retention in particular is a huge problem.  Over 20 per cent of new teachers leave the profession within their first two years, and one-third leave within their first five.

Why? The Department for Education’s survey on the working lives of teachers found that 73 per cent say their job does not leave them enough time for their personal life.

Meanwhile, research shows women aged 30 to 39 are the largest group exiting the profession – a clear sign that teaching is not accommodating the needs of parenthood. Shared parental leave provisions could now see this become a problem for fathers too.

Flexible working in schools can be a daunting prospect but it is important to know that it doesn’t have to look the same for all roles. There are many ways individuals can work flexibly that do not require a great deal of change from current practice.

Allowing staff to take PPA off-site, moving staff training online, staggered hours and other strategies are just the gateway to allowing staff in school’s more flexibility in schools.

Below are a few suggestions to consider and how they can benefit your school.

Staggered hours

Do you have staff with morning or afternoon commitments? Do your staff travel from greater distances to attend work? Staggered hours could allow these colleagues some extra time in the morning or at the end of the day to accommodate their needs.

If your school has a registration period in the morning, is there room for another member of staff to cover this? Some arrangements are all about the timetabling and there are so many resources out there to help schools utilise their staff’s time.

This small token could allow staff to leave a little later and spend more morning time with their loved ones, to go to a morning exercise class that sets them up for the day or simply to set their alarm a little later.

Ad hoc / gifted days

Some schools allow staff days off during term time. This could be one a term or a set number over the year (if they choose to take it).

Yes, there are school holidays, but not every event in one’s personal life adheres to the academic calendar. Happy and fulfilled staff take less leave overall, so providing these days can in fact reduce staff absence – or at least make it more predictable.

In turn, this allows schools to better plan their resource allocations and shows staff they are valued, boosting wellbeing, job satisfaction and productivity.

Phased retirement

Some experienced staff may be looking to gradually reduce their working hours and responsibilities as they transition towards retirement. This provides opportunities to help other points of transition and develop staff across the school. Not only that, but it retains that teacher, along with their wealth of knowledge and experience.

For example, someone who is looking for phased retirement and a maternity returnee could complement each other well, provide both with flexibility and the gradual introductions/exits they want.

Similarly, early-career teachers and phased retirees can complement each other well, and not just in terms of timetabling for two staff on reduced teaching hours. Pairing them up can also build a mentoring relationship that can make all the difference to each one’s sense of professional worth and growth.

It’s no big secret. Flexible working is a highly effective retention strategy. It reduces recruitment costs and leads to staff who feel more valued, more satisfied and more resilient.

Ultimately, this can only benefit pupils. Far from a disruption to their learning, it in fact ensures they are taught by effective teams with plenty of expertise.

And if that’s not enough, it’ll also ensure you stand out as an employer.

