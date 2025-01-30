After roundtables covering accountability and recruitment and retention, the third and final Forum Strategy #TrustLeaders roundtable focused on curriculum reform. With thecurriculum and assessment review set to publish an interim report soon, opinions diverge on what exactly a reimagined framework should include.

While agreement on a detailed curriculum can be hard to come by, there is broad agreement on a crucial underpinning point: meaningful and effective curriculum reform depends on a clear vision and purpose for education, which is currently lacking from the new government. This concern was raised early on and has been a recurring theme across all of the roundtables.



Chairing, Baroness Morris therefore challenged attendees to consider how a revised curriculum can balance the twin imperatives of raising academic standards and of addressing the wider, diverse needs of all pupils in the context of a rapidly changing economy and society.



Three key considerations arose from this discussion, as follows.

Aligning education with employment

Attendees highlighted an urgent need to bridge the gap between what students learn in schools and the skills needed and valued by employers. Current curricula often fail in this regard if they don’t have wrap around or additional opportunities offered alongside.

Greater collaboration with local businesses and organisations could (and in many places does) enrich the curriculum with job-relevant skills and knowledge. It also shares the responsibility for developing a curriculum that engages young people and prepares them for work.

Promoting holistic development

Further, the group advocated for a curriculum that nurtures emotional, mental and physical wellbeing. Beyond academic achievement, there is a growing demand for character education, creativity and the arts, and the development of essential life skills (such as managing finances or access to mental health support and tools).

Adapting to a rapidly changing world

A forward-looking curriculum must integrate technology and artificial intelligence to prepare students for an increasingly digital landscape. The group were keen to see greater adaptability and agility in curriculum design, enabling it to remain relevant over time without frequent overhauls.

The roundtable also showcased impactful examples of curriculum innovation across trusts. While most trusts adhere closely to the national curriculum, many do use their autonomy and freedoms to develop creative pedagogical approaches and extracurricular opportunities to complement it.

In SEND settings, for instance, targeted initiatives (often driven by local innovation) have successfully enhanced engagement and attendance by equipping students with life and employment skills.

Attendees cautioned against reforms that tinker around the edges

The maturity of the trust model greatly facilitates such innovation. Through their scale and reach, trusts have developed responsive curricula that meet local needs while aligning with national standards.

Accordingly, attendees cautioned against reforms that tinker around the edges, urging the government and the sector to pursue and enable transformational change rather than superficial adjustments.

An important part of this is clearly recognising where academy freedoms have enabled curriculum innovation and driven up young people’s engagement and then continuing to enable this rather than corralling all into a one-size-fits-all approach.

Another recurring theme is the importance of collaboration over competition. Citing the London and City Challenge programmes, the group stressed the need for stronger partnerships between trusts, local organisations and sector bodies to ensure continued curriculum innovation, share best practice and foster systemic improvement.

Attendees expressed hope that the Francis review would embrace a holistic approach and listen to diverse perspectives from across the sector and beyond it to shape a truly inclusive and effective national curriculum.



In sum, several key recommendations emerged from this roundtable. Trust leaders are committed to supporting curriculum reform. What they all agree they need from government and the system itself are:

A clear vision that defines the overarching purpose and goals of the national curriculum and education as a whole.

Better balance between standardisation and flexibility, with a national framework of knowledge and skills that allows for local adaptation to address unique and emerging community needs and opportunities.

A new onus on emotional, mental and physical health within the curriculum to improve student outcomes and promote healthy, broad development.

Strengthened partnerships across the sector and beyond, valuing trust collaboration as well as place-based leadership.

A future-ready curriculum that incorporates technology, adaptability and practical skills.

As we await the Francis review’s interim report, it’s clear trust leaders want a curriculum that prepares students not only for academic success but also for fulfilling, resilient and adaptable futures.

Together, they will make a significant contribution to its implementation. It is crucial that their voices are heard alongside many others within and beyond the sector.

Read the full report here