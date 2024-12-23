As discussed in these pages recently, Forum Strategy’s first autumn #TrustLeaders roundtable focused on accountability reform. Its second, once again chaired by former education secretary Estelle Morris and Forum Strategy’s CEO, Alice Gregson considered recruitment and retention.

The roundtable opened with an analysis of concerning national data: increasing teacher vacancies, under-filled initial teacher training cohorts and rising retention issues. These early remarks importantly included reference to the disproportionately low retention rates among Black, Asian, and minority-ethnic educators.

Discussion also touched on trends showing support staff moving out of the profession, particularly since the cost-of-living crisis has hit. Participants acknowledged that recruitment and retention challenges are not new but have grown more severe, especially in high-need areas and specialised subjects.

Discussions also centred on systemic barriers and how shifting workplace expectations demand a modern approach to career sustainability in both teaching and leadership.

Ultimately, being able to recruit and retain high-quality professionals is one of the main determinants of our ability to deliver the best possible outcomes for children and young people.

Barriers to success

A critical observation was the distinction between recruitment and retention. While recruitment demands a rebranding of teaching in order to capture the highly rewarding and credible career it most certainly is, retention hinges on ensuring and championing workplace culture, support systems and professional growth opportunities.

Our discussions noted that younger professionals no longer see teaching as a ‘job for life’, necessitating a system that accommodates career shifts and enables re-entry.

The increased pressures of accountability, growing responsibilities and workload, alongside supporting students with increasingly complex needs and a lack of evolution in early-career development further strain the workforce.

Workforce culture and psychological safety

Retaining educators requires fostering environments where teachers feel valued and supported. The discussion highlighted the importance of psychological safety, workload management and leadership support in creating a sustainable culture.

Forum Strategy’s recent system leadership paper advocating a “retention promise” was roundly welcomed by participants.

Disparities of need

Retention challenges are particularly pronounced in areas of high deprivation and in high-need schools, where educators face greater difficulties in maintaining student outcomes under constrained resources.

Addressing these disparities demands targeted strategies and funding to attract and retain talent in these areas.

Government direction

Participants expressed mild positivity to recent government announcements, including pay awards and some accountability shifts.

While some proposals were seen as steps in the right direction, there was broad agreement that we need systemic change rather than piecemeal measures.

The group were concerned about the government’s short-term approach, including a limited consultation on Ofsted’s upcoming ‘report card’ proposal, which they fear could exacerbate workforce challenges by adding complexity without addressing root issues.

The withdrawal of the trust capacity fund and other support measures was also seen as a missed opportunity.

Leaders urged policymakers to consider trusts’ role in addressing recruitment and retention and to invest in mechanisms that align with modern workforce needs, such as flexible working policies and secondment opportunities.

Opportunities for progress

Innovations from the trust model

The academy trust model was discussed in detail as a promising one for mitigating recruitment and retention issues. Trusts provide centralised support systems, access to in-house professional development, support networks between leaders and teachers and career mobility across schools, potentially enhancing teachers’ experiences.

Additionally, economies of scale can enable trusts to offer employee benefits such as subsidised childcare and wellbeing programmes.

However, these potential advantages are not yet universally recognised or promoted, calling for increased awareness at governmental level and further promotion of these benefits by trusts themselves.

Learning from other sectors

Insights from industries like healthcare and policing underscored the potential of secondments, sabbaticals, and re-joining routes to keep talent engaged and reduce attrition.

Coaching and mentoring programmes were also highlighted as essential tools for career development, fostering a sense of value and belonging among educators.

Technology and AI

The integration of artificial intelligence and advanced technology could revolutionise education by reducing administrative workloads, enabling flexible teaching models, and providing real-time feedback on workforce experiences.

The group were keen to see an investment in national research and evidence-informed toolkits to help schools and trusts adopt these innovations effectively.

Diversity and inclusion

The sector’s diversity imperative was a recurring theme. Trusts were encouraged to lead the charge in diversifying teaching pipelines and governance structures. Misconceptions around compromising quality for diversity were challenged, with participants advocating for robust recruitment campaigns and inclusive policies.

The way forward

This roundtable reinforced that while the challenges are significant, the solutions are within reach if approached collaboratively. The education sector must embrace a forward-thinking, inclusive vision to attract and retain talent. This vision includes:

Promoting teaching as a flexible, fulfilling career choice

Recognising and leveraging the potential of the trust model to amplify support and opportunities

Implementing evidence-informed technological changes to reduce burdens and enhance teaching roles

Addressing the challenges of recruiting in schools in challenging circumstances and/or high needs areas with targeted funding and initiatives

Expanding pathways for diversity and inclusion at all levels.

As the education landscape evolves, proactive strategies and systemic reforms will be crucial to ensuring the sector remains a magnet for passionate, skilled educators.

By investing in teachers’ wellbeing and professional growth, the sector can turn the tide on recruitment and retention, securing a brighter future for educators and learners alike.

