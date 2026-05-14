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15 May 2026

Inclusion is more than an add-on. It must be there from the start

Learners should not be asked to squeeze themselves into a curriculum that was not built with them in mind
Leila MacTavish Guest Contributor

Ark programmes education director  

4 min read
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This year could be a genuine turning point for inclusion, reshaping how schools understand and meet the needs of every learner.

The government’s white paper promises stronger support for children with SEND, while Ofsted’s new inspection framework places inclusion at the heart of leadership, curriculum and behaviour judgments.

Despite years of commitment to inclusion, the system still falls short. If we’re serious about closing the widening attainment gap for pupils with SEND and those facing disadvantage, we must design inclusion from the outset.

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