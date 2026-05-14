This year could be a genuine turning point for inclusion, reshaping how schools understand and meet the needs of every learner.

The government’s white paper promises stronger support for children with SEND, while Ofsted’s new inspection framework places inclusion at the heart of leadership, curriculum and behaviour judgments.

Despite years of commitment to inclusion, the system still falls short. If we’re serious about closing the widening attainment gap for pupils with SEND and those facing disadvantage, we must design inclusion from the outset.