The equity scorecard is already being piloted in schools and the feedback is overwhelmingly positive

The equity scorecard is already being piloted in schools and the feedback is overwhelmingly positive

The image of food banks beside schools has become a haunting symbol of the profound inequities shaping our children’s futures.

Step into any classroom and teachers will tell you what they see on a daily basis: toddlers struggling with basic motor skills, staff struggling to help teenagers succeed while battling a performance system which does not value every child, and sixth formers abandoning dreams of university because they can’t face crippling debts that are now the standard fare of student life.

For years, national policies have created an impossible scenario for teachers. On one hand, they are handed sole responsibility for ‘levelling up’ a world growing ever more unequal outside their school gates. On the other, the devastating impact of poverty on children’s readiness to learn is ignored.

These policies rely on two flawed assumptions: that recognising disadvantage leads to a “poverty of low expectations,” and that children’s abilities can be neatly measured by narrow assessments that privilege those with resources to excel and game the system.

It hasn’t worked. Governments come and go, promising equality of opportunity for all. Yet the gaps at every educational milestone between the haves and have-nots remain unacceptably wide.

The equity scorecard offers a way out of this endless cycle. Instead of simply expecting teachers to ‘fix’ poverty, it provides a toolkit for removing barriers to learning and valuing the rich cultural and class diversity of all students.

It challenges us to reflect on how our schools’ cultural norms can unintentionally alienate students from different backgrounds. This is about working with children, families, and communities—not imposing solutions on them.

It provides a toolkit for removing barriers to learning

The scorecard evaluates schools across three critical areas:

Disadvantaged outcomes: Ensuring every child has the opportunity to thrive

Disadvantaged inclusion: Creating environments where every student feels they belong.

Community engagement: Building meaningful, respectful partnerships with families and local communities.

Using simple, clear data including fair admissions, attendance, suspensions and GCSE outcomes for pupils on free school meals, the scorecard helps schools measure progress through a traffic light system: green for improvement, yellow for stability, and red for decline.

Guidance on practical strategies includes tackling unconscious biases, delivering an inclusive curriculum and strengthening relationships through home visits and ongoing parental partnerships.

This isn’t about blame or excuses; it’s about equity, inclusion, and respect for every learner. Teachers shouldn’t be penalised for taking on our biggest education challenges, yet too often the current inspection system does just that.

Developed by the South-West Social Mobility Commission for secondary schools (with a primary school version to come), the equity scorecard is already being piloted by schools in the region, with plans for national rollout.

Feedback from teachers has been overwhelmingly positive, signalling a shared belief: we can build a more equitable education system that nurtures every child, no matter where they come from or where they hope to go.

If you’re a teacher or school leader striving to make a real difference, the equity scorecard is for you. Together, we can rewrite the story, shifting from inequity and exclusion to opportunity and belonging for every single child.