Head of faith school which segregated staff banned

The proprietor of a faith school that segregated staff by their sex and prevented girls from studying certain subjects has been banned from managing schools.

Zafar Iqbal Khan, chair of the Muslim Rabia Boys and Girls School, has been disqualified from taking part in the management of independent schools – including academies or free schools.

The school, in Luton, was accused of “actively undermining” British values by ex-Ofsted chief Sir Michael Wilshaw in 2016.

Inspectors found male and female staff divided during training sessions, and two years earlier found girls could not study certain subjects.

Repeated Ofsted failures

The faith school was also rated ‘inadequate’ in multiple Ofsted inspections – first in 2014, then twice in 2015, twice more in 2016 and twice again in 2017 – more than any other private school in the country at the time.

During its inspections, Ofsted failed the school on a range of standards, including inadequate careers advice, lesson-planning, teaching British values and provision for special needs pupils.

A particularly critical report noted that girls should not be limited to “knitting and sewing” in the design and technology curriculum.

Wilshaw also wrote to then education secretary Nicky Morgan raising concerns about segregation of male and female staff at Rabia and other independent faith schools.

In response, Rabia rejected Ofsted’s claims as “inaccurate” and said that the school had been “unfairly targeted and harassed”.

The school has previously accused Ofsted of an “agenda against faith schools”.

The Department for Education (DfE) eventually banned Rabia from taking more pupils in 2018. The school, however, continued to offer secondary school education. Luton Magistrates’ Court fined the school £8,000 and Khan £4,000.

In a statement on the banning order, the DfE said Khan “failed to follow a direction given by the secretary of state and failed in his role to ensure that an independent school was managed in compliance with the independent school standards.

“In the opinion of the secretary of state that conduct is relevant conduct and makes Mr Khan unsuitable to take part in the management of an independent school.”

The barring decision also disqualifies Khan from being a governor at a local-authority-maintained school.

Ofsted information says the school closed in 2021, but its website remains active, offering tuition services and support for parents to home educate.

A statement says children in the local community have the right to gain “key skills to succeed whilst embracing our Islamic faith and culture.”

‘Many other schools’ failing to meet standards

Schools Week has documented how independent schools have repeatedly failed to meet independent school standards but stay open.

A spokesperson for the National Secular Society, which campaigns for the separation of religion and state, said: “It is unacceptable for a school leader to prioritise religious dogma over the education and welfare of children.

“There are many other schools throughout the country which are repeatedly failing to meet standards because they put religious ideology before children’s needs.

“We urge the DfE to ensure all leaders at faith schools who refuse to comply with the standards are held to account.”

Khan did not respond to requests for comment.

Since 2015, government has banned 35 “unsuitable” people from managing schools over issues including British values, having criminal offences or being involved in academy scandals.