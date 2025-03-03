There is no AI without advanced maths, so it was incongruous to see the DfE make cuts to the Advanced Maths Support Programme (AMSP) only a couple of weeks after the government announced plans for AI-powered growth.

The signals this sent about the DfE’s commitment to maths alarmed the UK’s frontier tech companies and – more importantly – the timing will leave many A level students high and dry ahead of revision season and university entrance tests this summer.

This is why, despite strong reservations about replacing state spending, XTX Markets will temporarily fund the portion of the AMSP that helps state school students to prepare for university entrance tests.

Over the next 18 months, we are providing emergency funding of £520,000 to the charity MEI, which runs the AMSP, enabling 4,000 students to continue to access online and in-person courses held at universities.

These entrance tests, such as STEP and TMUA, are becoming the norm, with a dozen research-intensive universities now requiring or encouraging them. It is therefore essential that the AMSP support continues, giving all state school students a fair shot, not just those whose parents can afford private tuition.

Boosting progression to maths degrees should be a crucial part of the government’s AI strategy, and supporting high-attaining students is not at odds with its opportunity mission.

One reason for the growing use of entrance tests is that maths is more popular than ever. With 18,000 A level further maths entries in 2024, universities often need additional data points to differentiate applicants.

They also complain that A levels focus too much on procedures and not enough on non-routine problem-solving. The entrance tests help to identify students who can “think like a mathematician”, and AMSP support helps to develop exactly those kinds of skills.

There are critical things that only government can do

As part of its revised plans, we hope that the DfE will re-assess the cuts to the AMSP and reinstate funding for the university entrance tests. Working together with the education sector and industry, the DfE still has the potential to get on the front foot and build an improved system for advanced maths.

There are critical things that only government can do. One is ensuring that curriculum and assessment are designed to prioritise creativity and problem-solving, not just operational fluency. Putting mathematicians back at the heart of quality-assuring examinations would help to address the ‘race to the bottom’ among competing exam boards too.

Another would be to make sure that every region has a state-funded university maths school.Those that are already open include some of the top-ranked sixth forms in England, like Exeter Maths School and King’s Maths School.

Un-pausing projects for Durham and Nottingham maths schools would ensure that the north east and the East Midlands – two of the UK’s most disadvantaged regions – can access the benefits of a specialist maths school.

More widely, the university maths school network, U-Maths, can also be deployed to share its expertise and resources to meet local demand for maths outreach and support.

The government would have no shortage of allies to help with these efforts. Look no further than schools and trusts. From tackling the ‘lost years’ of key stage three to rolling out the further maths Level 2 FSMQ, they are already leading the way:

Alongside the school system, there is a growing coalition of charities, companies and funders that are eager to assist and to ensure that the UK can meet the challenges and unlock the opportunities of AI-powered growth.

Looking forward, the UK’s education foundations are strong, and the government still has the potential to achieve world-leading maths outcomes by 2030.

For our part, XTX Markets is planning new funding that will support classroom practice, teacher development and enrichment for a new generation of mathematicians. We will gladly engage with the government (and anyone else who shares our vision) to achieve an improved system for advanced maths.

Responding to the piece, a Department for Education spokesperson said: “Maths is a cornerstone of learning, which is why we are continuing to fund the Advanced Maths Support Programme.

“We are adjusting the programme based on the evidence of what’s worked, to make sure it prepares young people for the careers of the future and delivers value for the taxpayer, and will confirm details of a strengthened offer in due course.

“Providing support for disadvantaged pupils is at the heart of the AMSP and will continue to be. While some universities use entrance tests as part of admissions, many already offer support for students regardless of background. This is in addition to resources freely available online. A level students taking exams this summer will not be impacted.”