Cuts to advanced maths scheme ‘short-sighted’

Funding for Advanced Mathematics Support Programme slashed in week chancellor pledged to 'kick-start' the economy

Funding for Advanced Mathematics Support Programme slashed in week chancellor pledged to 'kick-start' the economy

The education secretary has been accused of contradicting ambitions for growth set out by the government this week after a scheme to boost the uptake of advanced maths became the latest casualty of education cuts.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves on Tuesday unveiled a vision to “kick start” the UK economy and end “stagnation and decline”.

She declared Britain’s economy had “huge potential” and was at the “forefront of some of the most exciting developments in the world like artificial intelligence and life sciences”.

Simultaneous cuts to a widely praised programme aimed at boosting advanced maths have meanwhile caused a furore.

The Advanced Mathematics Support Programme (AMSP) is designed to increase uptake and improve teaching of core maths, AS and A-level mathematics and further mathematics. It provides special support to schools in disadvantaged areas.

But its funding has been slashed – coming hot on the heels of the government also cutting its long-running Stimulating Physics Network and computing hubs.

“If the economy is to grow it is a very short-sighted move to cancel a programme that is promoting STEM careers through better access to A-level maths and the degrees that require it,” said one headteacher involved in the scheme.

Move ‘will hit disadvantaged pupils’

U-Maths, the umbrella body for England’s university maths schools, added that the move would hit the most disadvantaged students the hardest and jeopardise years of progress.

“At a time when the government is championing AI and digital technology as the future of the UK economy, this cut is a massive step backwards,” it said on X.

The full impact of the DfE cuts, which come into effect on April 1, is not yet known.

MEI, which runs the programme, declined to comment.

But in an email seen by Schools Week, MEI said that “with great regret” it had been forced to “terminate” area coordinator (AC) contracts in April – three months ahead of the end date.

The AMSP has more than 40 coordinators throughout England, offering local support to teachers.

“I anticipate that this news may be a shock, coming as it does part way through the academic year,” said the email.

“While the AC role will disappear, the AMSP will continue with a different operating model that may provide opportunities for some who are currently employed as ACs – we will keep them informed over the coming weeks.”

DfE wants to continue ‘most important parts’ of scheme

On its website, it said: “We will continue to provide high-quality professional development for teachers and other excellent support for schools and colleges, but the reduction in funding means that from April 1 we will reduce the number and type of events available through the AMSP.”

The DfE said it would strive to make sure “the most important parts” of the programme continued.

But the timing of the cuts, which come mid-financial year, have been criticised.

The headteacher added: “As capacity for the programme comes directly from strong schools who have strategically over-staffed to provide it, it’s a kick in the teeth to pull funding at short notice mid-year, throwing those schools already struggling to balance budgets into deeper financial difficulty.”

The DfE said the cuts were among difficult decisions it has had to take as it tried to plug a £22 billion financial “black hole” the government had inherited.

Other cuts included language hubs and the Latin Excellence Programme.

Programme worked with 62% of schools

The AMSP launched in 2018, replacing the Further Mathematics Support Programme (FMSP). Both have been widely credited with boosting the uptake of advanced maths.

The AMSP provides professional development – offering teachers flexible courses in higher-tier GCSE maths, core maths, AS/A-level maths and further maths, and how to support pupils with university maths admissions tests.

It also provides free teaching and learning resources, and support for pupils.

In September, programme lead Will Warne said that in the past academic year, it “actively engaged with over 62 per cent of schools and colleges in England”.

Entries in A-level maths recently hit more than 100,000 for the first time, he said, after an 11 per cent rise.

Between summer 2020 and summer 2024, there had been a 20.3 per cent increase in further mathematics A-level entries, rising from 14,475 to 17,420.

A DfE spokesperson said: “We are committed to ensuring all children and young people have a strong foundation in maths to thrive in the modern economy, regardless of background and socioeconomic status.

“We are looking at all options, including other sources of funding, to make sure that the most important parts of this programme can continue.”