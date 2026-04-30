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1 May 2026

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Government-funded ‘Get into Teaching’ events scrapped by DfE

The department quietly updated its website to say it had 'made the decision not to run own-brand events'

Lydia Chantler-Hicks

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The Department for Education has stopped running its own “Get Into Teaching” events, which were designed to help prospective teachers find out more about the profession.

Its website has been quietly updated to state it has “made the decision not to run own-brand events for Get Into Teaching any more”.

The DfE-led events were previously promoted online alongside events run by teacher trainers.

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