Government-funded ‘Get into Teaching’ events scrapped by DfE

The Department for Education has stopped running its own “Get Into Teaching” events, which were designed to help prospective teachers find out more about the profession. Its website has been quietly updated to state it has “made the decision not to run own-brand events for Get Into Teaching any more”. The DfE-led events were previously promoted online alongside events run by teacher trainers. Become a member for unlimited access to Schools Week subscribe Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.