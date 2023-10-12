'Schools are already having difficulty balancing their books; some will now face the very real prospect of cuts to provision'

'Schools are already having difficulty balancing their books; some will now face the very real prospect of cuts to provision'

Ministers must “honour the commitments” they made on school funding in July and restore the £370 million stripped from indicative budgets after a calculations gaffe, unions have said.

School leaders’ unions ASCL and the NAHT, along with teaching union NASUWT and the National Education Union, have written to education secretary Gillian Keegan about last week’s announcement that funding rates had been incorrectly inflated.

In a 5pm announcement just before the weekend, the Department for Education admitted a mistake that would have increased the overall schools budget for 2024-25 by 0.62 per cent, or £370 million.

It means a typical secondary school will be £58,000 worse-off that year than they expected to be based on indicative funding rates published in July, and an average primary would be £12,000 worse-off.

In their letter, the unions said the change breached a pledge made in a written statement to Parliament by schools minister Nick Gibb.

In it, he said that “funding for mainstream schools through the schools national funding formula is increasing by 2.7 per cent per pupil compared to 2023-24”.

The DfE admitted last week it will actually rise by just 1.9 per cent.

They also pointed to a pledge by Rishi Sunak at the Conservative Party conference to make education his “main funding priority” in future spending reviews.

‘Meet your commitment to invest in education’

“In light of this, we call on your government to meet that commitment to invest in education, by honouring the commitments your minister made and by restoring the original NFF rates.”

Unions have also demanded to know “exactly when” the DfE first realised there was an error, and when it decided to revise funding rates.

The department told Schools Week on Friday it had discovered the error in September, but has not said when in the month it was found.

Education secretary Gillian Keegan has ordered an investigation into how the error happened, while permanent secretary Susan Acland-Hood apologised.

It is understood the mistake was down to pupil numbers for at least one council that recently split into two not being counted. Just the pupil numbers for the original council, and not the new one, were factored into funding calculations.

Schools ‘already having difficulty’ balancing books

“Government’s revisions to the NFF, in light of higher than forecast pupil numbers, effectively reduce the value of the NFF by £370 million,” unions said.

“Schools are already having difficulty balancing their books; some will now face the very real prospect of cuts to provision.”

They said they had taken Gibb’s statement “as a government commitment to schools and parents”.

“In both 2021 and 2022, the projected number of pupils varied from the actual number of pupils counted in the census. On both occasions the government honoured the announced funding rates.”

However the government has said the figures provided in July were only indicative, with finalised figures published in December based on the census.

In an email to school leaders on Wednesday, the DfE said: “Unless you have already started to plan your 2024-25 budgets, in advance of the final figures, you do not need to re-plan on the basis of this change”.