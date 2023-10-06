DfE made £370m error in school funding calculations

An investigation is underway into how Department for Education officials made an error in school funding allocations for next year that would have inflated the core schools budget by £370 million.

Permanent secretary Susan Acland-Hood has today apologised, and education secretary Gillian Keegan has ordered a review of DfE quality assurance processes after identifying an error forecasting pupil numbers.

Schools Week understands the error was identified in September. It was not announced until around 5pm on Thursday.

School leaders will be rightly angry that basic accounting errors may force them to rethink already tight budgets

Left unaddressed, the error would mean the cost of the core schools budget would be 0.62 per cent greater than allocated in 2024-25. The budget is due to be £59.6 billion next year, so an error of that size would equal around £370 million.

Schools have not received funding allocations for 2024-25 yet, so addressing the error will not result in any clawback. Their allocations would also be based on pupil numbers in the October school census, conducted yesterday.

However, allocations data published in July is used by schools and councils to give themselves an indicative idea of their future budgets. New allocations data has been published this evening.

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of the NAHT school leaders’ union, said the admission “speaks volumes about the chaos at the heart of government”.

“School leaders will be rightly angry that basic accounting errors may force them to rethink already tight budgets as a result of the erroneous figures they were provided. Many may now have to revisit crucial decisions around staffing or support for pupils as budgets are reduced.”

In a letter to education select committee chair Robin Walker, Acland-Hood said: “I apologise for this error.

“The secretary of state has asked me to conduct a formal review of the quality assurance process surrounding the calculation of the NFF, with independent scrutiny.

“Improvements have already been identified to ensure similar mistakes are not repeated in the future.”

Error ‘does not affect total spend’ on schools

The recalculation of funding “does not affect the total amount we plan to spend in the

core schools dudget in 2024-25 – which includes funding for mainstream schools,

and funding for high needs”.

“It will remain at £59.6bn in 2024-25, the highest ever in real terms per pupil.”

Acland-Hood said the correction of this error “does not mean adjusting any funding that schools have already received”.

“Likewise, the error will not impact on the publication of the Dedicated Schools Grant (DSG) in December, or when schools will receive their final allocations for 2024-25.

“Nevertheless, we recognise that the correction of this error will be difficult for local

authorities and frustrating for some school leaders, which is why the Department has

worked as quickly as possible to rectify the error.

“We will work closely with school stakeholders, including unions, to communicate this change and support schools and local authorities.”

Whiteman pointed to recent “rushed announcements” of guidance encouraging mobile phone bans and overhauls of A-levels.

“How can school leaders have confidence in headline grabbing policy developments if they can’t even trust their budget allocations?”