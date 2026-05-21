Gemma Collins hate is snobbery, says Phillipson

Bridget Phillipson has defended the use of reality TV star Gemma Collins in a promotional video for vocational courses after it attracted backlash online.

The education secretary said criticism of social media clips featuring The Only Way is Essex star had veered between “outright snobbery and just downright unpleasant”.

She said the Department for Education sought to use Collins’ “incredible reach” online to discuss the importance of education to young people.

In the campaign video, filmed at the DfE head office, Collins spoke candidly of her educational struggles, including a failure to pass GCSE maths.

“I found it so panicky, and so stressful. Part of it was I didn’t believe in myself. All that pi over sky or whatever it is, you probably know,” she said.

Phillipson replied that the government’s ambitions were to create “great routes” into technical vocational education, trade occupations as well as strong academic options.

Collins added: “So everyone has got to remember there is always an opportunity out there for everyone.”

The video comes as the DfE plans to roll out V Levels at level 3 from next year and is consulting on level 1 “stepping stone” English and maths qualifications for GCSE resit students.

“You better make sure, hunnies, that whatever you’re going to be learning, you concentrate because you’re going to be taking it into your future career and one day, kids, this could be you... I hope this will help people to be ambitious,” Collins adds in the video.

School and college leaders were among those who criticised the campaign.

“There is nothing about this whole stunt that I think is even remotely helpful,” said education policy analyst and former adviser to skills ministers Tom Richmond.

Darren Hankey, principal of Hartlepool College, said the messaging that implied vocational routes were for learners who fail academically was “insulting”.

“A good level of maths (and English) is needed to do well in vocational/technical qualifications and careers,” he added.

‘Misreading of mood’

Daniel Kebede, general secretary at the National Education Union, said “what makes it so problematic is how clearly out of touch it is with the reality on the ground”.

“Instead of treating the profession and the public with respect… we are getting staged Q&As with reality TV personalities.

“It is hard not to see that a profound misreading of the mood across the education sector.”

Speaking on radio yesterday, Phillipson dismissed critics as having a “killjoy attitude”.

“I think some of the discussion around this that I’ve seen has veered between outright snobbery and just downright unpleasant really and just a bit of killjoy attitude,” she said.

“There’s enough doom and gloom in the world. There’s enough bad things happening. A bit of joy and a bit of fun I think could do us all a good favour.”

The cabinet minister argued that Collins’ celebrity reach would deliver the government’s message to young people who “frankly don’t really care what the secretary of state for education has got to say about the topic”.

“She has got an incredible reach in terms of the kinds of voters and the audience and the citizens that we want to reach so it was a great opportunity,” Phillipson added.

‘Just be fabulous’

In another video, Collins said she would do a morning TV spot if she was education secretary for the day.

“I would do a whole morning shout out. Go to school hunnies, go to college, go to uni, have a fabulous day and just be fabulous.”

Critics also questioned the value to the taxpayer. DfE officials defended Collins on social media, claiming she was not paid for the campaign, which was later confirmed by Collins herself.

Collins said in a video on her Instagram account yesterday she understood that people were confused about her collaboration with DfE.

“I do have experience with SEND. I don’t really at this stage want to go into it that much but I understand a little bit more than people think,” she said.

“I wasn’t paid. I’m creating a lot of noise about the subject. That is what I’m there to do.

“It’s a topic close to my heart. It’s all going to become clear, hun.”

In 2023, ministers finally revealed how much two influencers were paid to promote its £3.6 million back-to-school campaign after lockdown. It took a two-and-a-half year battle for transparency by Schools Week.