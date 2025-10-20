Home All news
Free schools update ‘later this year’, and 3 other things we learned from ministers

The education secretary and her team answered MPs' questions in Parliament today

The education secretary and her team answered MPs' questions in Parliament today

20 Oct 2025, 17:46

The government will provide an update on paused free school projects “later this year”, ministers have said.

Education secretary Bridget Phillipson and her ministerial team took education questions from MPs today.

They were quizzed about SEND, International Baccalaureate (IB) funding cuts and free schools programme delays.

Here’s what we learned…

1. Free schools update ‘later this year’

Last year the government paused plans for 44 new mainstream free schools after launching a review into whether they offer value for money.

When asked about this today, children’s minister Josh MacAlister confirmed there “will be an update provided later this year”.

He pointed to National Audit Office findings from 2017 that showed “planned free schools would add an estimated 57,500 more spare” places.

“We are taking a common-sense approach so we can prove value for money from every pound of taxpayer money spent.”

MacAlister was speaking about the mainstream projects on pause, but the sector is also waiting to hear what will happen with a number of delayed special free school projects.

2. IB cuts spark ‘two-tier’ fears

Earlier this month, the IB warned the Department for Education’s decision “to adjust post-16 education funding from 2026/27” will reduce the cash available for its programmes in the state sector. These are running in 20 state schools.

This afternoon, Mid Sussex MP Alison Bennett said that without the money “the IB will become financially unviable” for the only provider in her county.

She asked whether the department thought “it right that this world-class qualification becomes available only in the private sector, entrenching a two-tier education system”.

MacAlister insisted government “has made big decisions at the spending review to increase the overall amount of funding available to 16 to 19 courses” worth an extra “£800 million”.

“That means that the per pupil funding is going up substantially. We still support international baccalaureate and recognise it as a program that can work for many students.”

3. ‘Combative’ SEND system

Following a question on SEND support, education minister Georgia Gould said the curriculum and assessment review is “looking closely at what affects children’s learning in mainstream schools”.

This will include “those with SEND, ADHD and those with a formal diagnosis…making sure every pupil can access a broad and balanced curriculum”.

Gould was later asked whether she agreed a “key indicator of success” for Labour’s inclusion agenda was that “it drives out” the “combative” nature of the SEND system. Gould said the MP was “absolutely right”.

“I’ve spoken to too many parents who’ve had to fight so hard to get the support their children. The support should be available when children need it.”

Gould also said the department was “working very closely with councils where there are waiting lists [for EHCPs] to improve that provision and where necessary to bring in specialist SEND advice”.

4. Families ‘in the dark’ over reforms

Shadow education minister Saqib Bhatti told the House of Commons “parents and children have been left in the dark” over how the government will support youngsters with SEND.

He asked ministers to confirm when the SEND white paper will be published and if Labour will scrap EHCPs, as has been suggested previously.

Gould said the Conservatives “had 14 years to deliver this reform – where was any of this urgency when they were in power?”

She said Labour was “determined to work with families, with teachers, with experts to get these reforms right and ensure we don’t make the same mistakes of the last government”.

