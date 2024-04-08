Former Ofsted chief to lead watchdog’s independent review 

Inquiry will look at whether watchdog's policies for responding to tragic incidents need to be revised after Ruth Perry death

Inquiry will look at whether watchdog's policies for responding to tragic incidents need to be revised after Ruth Perry death

Ofsted has named a former chief inspector to lead the independent inquiry into its response to Ruth Perry’s death.

Dame Christine Gilbert, who served as Her Majesty’s Chief Inspector from 2006 until 2011, will lead the learning review.

A coroner ruled in December the Caversham Primary School headteacher’s death by suicide was contributed to by an Ofsted inspection.

In her prevention of future deaths report, coroner Heidi Connor noted that “no learning review was conducted by Ofsted” into its handling of Perry’s death and that there was “no policy requiring this to be done”.

Ofsted pledged to appoint a “recognised expert from the education sector” to lead the review.

Review will not reexamine Caversham inspection

The review, to start this month, will consider the actions Ofsted took in response to hearing about the death of Perry.

This will include Ofsted’s communications, its engagement with stakeholders and information-sharing regarding the incident, the support Ofsted offered internally to staff, including inspectors, and how its approach was informed by clearly defined policies.

Gilbert will have “access to relevant internal records and be able to speak with any member of Ofsted staff she chooses”, the watchdog said.

She will also have the opportunity to meet Perry’s family and speak to them about the review.

Ofsted said it will “assist Dame Christine in obtaining any specialist advice she requires, such as in the areas of mental health and well-being”.

But Ofsted today said the review will not examine the inspection of Caversham Primary School in November 2022, or the judgements it made – just its response.

Ofsted will publish a written report on Gilbert’s findings later this year.

It comes after Perry’s sister Professor Julia Water asked when Ofsted would announce the start of the promised independent review during an address to the NEU union conference last week.

The independent expert will consider ‘whether Ofsted’s internal policies and processes for responding to tragic incidents need to be revised’, Ofsted has said.

Ofsted has said it will publish the expert’s recommendations and formally respond to these as part of the response to its ongoing ‘Big Listen’ consultation.

In its response to the coroner, Ofsted committed to “clearly” defining the “circumstances in which a learning review will be commissioned, who will conduct it, how it will be carried out and arrangements for publishing and disseminating the lessons learned”.

Update on Ofsted’s mental health training target

The inspectorate also previously pledged that all its inspectors would complete new mental health awareness training by the end of March.

Last week, the watchdog said that all inspectors currently conducting inspections have completed the training.

A spokesperson said that in total, 3,318 out of 3,414 inspectors, 97 per cent, completed the course by March 31.

Of the 96 who did not, they said 31 are employees who have been absent from work due to illness or parental leave, they will be required to complete the training when they return to work and before returning to inspection.

The other 65 are contractors who will either complete the training before they return to inspection, or will stop working for Ofsted, they added.