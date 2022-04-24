Home All news
Academies

Falcon trust swoops on its third academy

Latest recruit for turnaround trust is first outside the north of England

Latest recruit for turnaround trust is first outside the north of England

24 Apr 2022, 5:00

More from this author

facebook twitter linkedin
See discussion

The government’s flagship turnaround trust has taken on its first school outside the north, notching up its third academy 19 months later than planned.

The government unveiled the Falcon Education Trust in 2019 to take on “the most challenging schools in the north”, recognising reforms had left some unwanted.

The King Solomon International Business School run by the Excell3 Independent Schools Trust, a standalone free school in Birmingham, joined the trust this month.

It comes almost four years after the school was rated “inadequate”, a grade issued just three years after it opened.

Excell3 received a termination warning notice in 2020.

The Christian school previously accused Ofsted of failing to consider its three years spent in temporary accommodation, which included using an “inflatable dome” as a canteen.

academy Falcon
Holdsworth

The all-through school is only the third school to join Falcon, and marks its first foray into primary education. Falcon has previously blamed cancelled inspections during Covid for a “lack of new pipeline schools”.

Thornaby Academy in Stockton-on-Tees joined in 2020, and Royds Academy in Leeds in 2021. It had planned before Covid to reach three schools by September 2020.

But Schools Week reported in January on Falcon’s widened remit to go national. It aims to quickly transform challenging schools’ fortunes so other trusts will be willing to take them on.

Anne-Marie Holdsworth, Falcon’s chief executive (pictured), said it will be “increasingly be supporting schools from across the country”.

She highlighted its partnerships with other trusts and specialists, and said it would draw up a “bespoke plan” for King Solomon to improve outcomes “as swiftly as possible”.

More from this theme

Academies

Orphan school’s 11-year wait for sponsor (should) end next month

Official admits intervention in failing schools is too slow

Tom Belger

Academies
exclusions NEU

Statistics watchdog investigates DfE’s academy claims

Union complains about 'disgraceful, deliberate misuse of statistics'

Freddie Whittaker

Academies

White paper: Academy trust ‘divorce’ plans split sector leaders

DfE to consult on 'exceptional circumstances' in which academies could request move to 'stronger' trust

Tom Belger

Academies

White paper: Academy reforms rest on regulator role, say leaders

Ex-DfE aide: 'If the regulator isn’t set up in the right way, nothing else is going to work'

Tom Belger

Academies

White paper: Most ‘coasting’ schools already academies

DfE consults on forcing schools 'not making necessary improvements' to become academies or join a new trust

James Carr

Academies
Exclusive

Zahawi admits reform failures. But can he win over academy sceptics?

The education secretary speaks to Schools Week about his plans for schools, and why he doesn't want to 'play...

John Dickens

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.