Extra May bank holiday will clash with first day of SATs tests

Government said May 8 would be 'for families and communities' to celebrate King's coronation, suggesting schools will close

An extra bank holiday to mark the coronation of King Charles III next year will clash with the first day of key stage 2 SATs tests.

The national day off will fall on Monday 8 May, two days after his majesty is coronated in a televised ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

It comes after election officials warned that a Friday bank holiday could disrupt the vote count for local elections in England on May 4.

But the new date is likely to cause disruption to primary schools, some of which could also be closed while being used as polling stations during the elections.

Year 6 pupils are expected to sit tests between May 8 and May 11, with a test on English grammar, punctuation and spelling currently scheduled on the same day as the bank holiday.

Though the government’s announcement on Sunday did not specify that schools would be expected to close, it said the date would be “an opportunity for families and communities across the country to come together to celebrate”.

Schools Week contacted the Department for Education about the clash, but it is yet to confirm if schools will be expected to close and how this would impact SATs.

Schools usually close in line with bank holidays, and will already be closed for two other May bank holiday dates – May 1 and 29. However, the latter falls during the May half-term holiday.

Dates for key stage 2 assessment next year were set out by the Standards & Testing Agency last month.

Over four days, children are due to sit six tests, including on their reading comprehension and mathematical skills.

Schools are also expected to face additional pressure this year, as performance data from 2022-23 assessments will be published for the first time since the pandemic.