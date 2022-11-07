Home All news
Schools

Extra May bank holiday will clash with first day of SATs tests

Government said May 8 would be 'for families and communities' to celebrate King's coronation, suggesting schools will close

Government said May 8 would be 'for families and communities' to celebrate King's coronation, suggesting schools will close

7 Nov 2022, 16:43

More from this author

facebook twitter linkedin
See discussion
A bank holiday to mark King Charles III's coronation in May will coincide with the first day of key stage 2 SATs tests

An extra bank holiday to mark the coronation of King Charles III next year will clash with the first day of key stage 2 SATs tests.

The national day off will fall on Monday 8 May, two days after his majesty is coronated in a televised ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

It comes after election officials warned that a Friday bank holiday could disrupt the vote count for local elections in England on May 4.

But the new date is likely to cause disruption to primary schools, some of which could also be closed while being used as polling stations during the elections.

Year 6 pupils are expected to sit tests between May 8 and May 11, with a test on English grammar, punctuation and spelling currently scheduled on the same day as the bank holiday.

Though the government’s announcement on Sunday did not specify that schools would be expected to close, it said the date would be “an opportunity for families and communities across the country to come together to celebrate”.

Schools Week contacted the Department for Education about the clash, but it is yet to confirm if schools will be expected to close and how this would impact SATs.

Schools usually close in line with bank holidays, and will already be closed for two other May bank holiday dates – May 1 and 29. However, the latter falls during the May half-term holiday.

Dates for key stage 2 assessment next year were set out by the Standards & Testing Agency last month.

Over four days, children are due to sit six tests, including on their reading comprehension and mathematical skills.

Schools are also expected to face additional pressure this year, as performance data from 2022-23 assessments will be published for the first time since the pandemic.

More from this theme

Schools

Barran: Investment firms ‘lecturing’ government on Oak ‘sticks in throat’

Academies minister says quango will not 'distort' curriculum and is a 'strategic investment' amid Lords questioning

Samantha Booth

Schools

20% rise in cost-cutter savings and 6 more ESFA accounts findings

Government agency also admits it paid £2.1m to the wrong organisation - but managed to get the funds back

Samantha Booth

Schools

The knock on the door: A simple solution to poor attendance?

We visited a school where staff did 4,000 home visits in one year to support pupils

Samantha Booth

Schools

DfE reprimanded after pupil data used by gambling firms

Department criticised over 'serious breach' of data protection law, but avoids £10m fine from information watchdog

Freddie Whittaker

Schools
Unions have accepted a pay offer that will see thousands of support staff paid an extra £1,925 this year, Unison has confirmed

Unions accept support staff pay rise of up to 10.5%

Unions tell schools to award pay rises ASAP, but unfunded rise will heap more pressure on leaders struggling to...

Amy Walker

Schools
Headteachers' work-related anxiety peaked in January 2021, around the time of the government's u-turn on schools closures, new UCL research has found

Headteacher support plea as anxiety levels double during Covid

'Shocking' Covid impact on heads sparks calls for government intervention to 'shore up sustainable leadership'

Amy Walker

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.