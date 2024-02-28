Home All news
Exams

Exam paper cyber attack investigation hits dead end

Two arrested stood down from bail as 'no further evidence'

Two arrested stood down from bail as 'no further evidence'

28 Feb 2024, 9:22

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

Police investigating a cyber attack at exam board AQA during last summer’s exams said there were “no further positive lines of enquiry” to pursue.

Surrey Police arrested an 18-year-old man from London and a 24-year-old woman from Birmingham on suspicion of computer misuse and fraud offences last year.

This followed a data breach at AQA, which is based at the University of Surrey, in June.

This week, Surrey Police said that, following a “thorough investigation, the current position is that there are no further positive lines of enquiry and no further evidence available to link the two people who were arrested to the allegation”.

A spokesperson added: “Should any new lines of enquiry come to light, these will be reviewed and investigated if appropriate.”

Both people had been stood down from bail and no further action will be taken against them at this time.

A separate investigation by Cambridgeshire Police into cyber attacks at exam boards OCR and Pearson is continuing.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of theft, fraud and computer misuse. He has been released under investigation.

The Joint Council for Qualifications, which represents exam boards, previously said that “every year, awarding organisations investigate potential breaches of security”.

It added: “When investigations are complete, sanctions – which may be severe – are taken against any individuals found to be involved”.

More from this theme

Exams

Ministers mull scrapping Gove’s Russell Group school metric

It follows calls from a House of Lords committee to review destination measures

Samantha Booth

Exams

GCSEs: What ministers said in response to Lords’ reform calls

DfE rejects calls to scrap the EBacc and for wider reform, but sets out some of its thinking on...

Samantha Booth

Exams
New schools' safeguarding guidance includes additional advice on filtering and monitoring harmful online content

Ex-education secretary to chair OCR curriculum and exams review

Exam board boss said they can 'create something better across education and assessment' in secondary schools

Samantha Booth

Exams

DfE brings in minimum teaching hours for GCSE English and maths resits

Teach maths resit students for at least 4 hours a week and English for 3 or face funding reduction,...

Billy Camden

Exams
Exclusive

EBacc to the past: DfE hits brakes on accountability shake-up

Leaders welcome pause on plans to 'incentivise' subject take-up

Freddie Whittaker

Exams

GCSE maths re-sit pass rate lower than pre-pandemic

But performance in English re-takes continues to rise

Freddie Whittaker

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *