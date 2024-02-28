Exam paper cyber attack investigation hits dead end

Two arrested stood down from bail as 'no further evidence'

Police investigating a cyber attack at exam board AQA during last summer’s exams said there were “no further positive lines of enquiry” to pursue.

Surrey Police arrested an 18-year-old man from London and a 24-year-old woman from Birmingham on suspicion of computer misuse and fraud offences last year.

This followed a data breach at AQA, which is based at the University of Surrey, in June.

This week, Surrey Police said that, following a “thorough investigation, the current position is that there are no further positive lines of enquiry and no further evidence available to link the two people who were arrested to the allegation”.

A spokesperson added: “Should any new lines of enquiry come to light, these will be reviewed and investigated if appropriate.”

Both people had been stood down from bail and no further action will be taken against them at this time.

A separate investigation by Cambridgeshire Police into cyber attacks at exam boards OCR and Pearson is continuing.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of theft, fraud and computer misuse. He has been released under investigation.

The Joint Council for Qualifications, which represents exam boards, previously said that “every year, awarding organisations investigate potential breaches of security”.

It added: “When investigations are complete, sanctions – which may be severe – are taken against any individuals found to be involved”.