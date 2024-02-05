Home All news
Schools

Electric car charging grants for schools rise to £2,500

Ministers say schools could generate revenue by allowing the public to use their charging points

Ministers say schools could generate revenue by allowing the public to use their charging points

5 Feb 2024, 12:02

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

The government has increased a grant offered to schools to install electric car charging points to £2,500, and said settings could use them to generate revenue.

Under the scheme, schools could previously apply for up to £350 towards the cost of installing charge points.

Today, technology minister Anthony Browne announced the government will now cover up to 75 per cent of the cost of buying and installing the points, up to £2,500 per socket.

Charge points could be used by school staff and visitors, and the government said schools could also “generate revenue by making their chargepoints available to the public”.

The announcement is part of a wider scheme to create more charging infrastructure across England. Funding of £381 million is going to local authorities to install the technology in their areas.

It comes after LocatED, the Department for Education’s property company, suggested car charging as a potential use for school land in 2022.

Matt Robertson, associate director of property at the organisation, told a Westminster Education Forum event the roofs of schools could be used for solar panels and car parks for electric vehicle charging outside of school hours.

“The school car park is typically used during the day by teachers, by staff, by visitors. There are other opportunities there to provide evening parking for electric vehicle charging.”

‘Exciting opportunity’

Baroness Barran, the academies minister, said it was an “exciting opportunity for schools across England to become part of an ongoing move towards a greener public sector”.

Baroness Barran
Baroness Barran

“Schools engaging with this grant will be supporting the development of green infrastructure, helping to improve their local environments.

“Developing a greener education estate is a key element of our sustainability and climate change strategy. The expansion of this grant supports our ambition to improve the sustainability of our schools in the ongoing move towards net zero.”

The government said its schools grant was for state-funded education institutions “which must have dedicated off-street parking facilities”. Applications can be made online.

Independent schools “may apply for funding through the workplace charging scheme and the electric vehicle infrastructure grant for SMEs”. 

More from this theme

Schools

DfE to research school impact of DNA performance testing

A three-month research project will look at the implications of future genomic technologies on the education sector

Samantha Booth

Schools

Schools install toilet sensors that ‘actively listen’ to pupils

Concerns sensors 'violate kids' privacy' as teachers install tech to crack down on vaping and bullying

Jessica Hill

Schools
Exclusive

Reports of data breach on Class Charts platform

ICO launches probe amid reports parents 'saw data of children from other schools'

Freddie Whittaker

Schools
Investigation

Schools given ‘coasting’ warnings despite raising grades and fresh starts

Calls grow for the government to ditch interventions in so-called 'double RI' schools

Jack Dyson

Schools

Councils forced to update key records after audit finds legal breach

A dozen local authorities were not meeting legal duty to keep schools forum papers up-to-date

Freddie Whittaker

Schools

London’s falling rolls crisis moves into secondary schools

Capital faces steep drop in year 7 pupils over the next four years, says London Councils report

Samantha Booth

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *