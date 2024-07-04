Home All news
Election 2024

Election 2024: ‘The British people have chosen change’ – Phillipson

Labour government will be powered by 'belief that tomorrow could not just be different from today, but better' says shadow education secretary

Labour government will be powered by 'belief that tomorrow could not just be different from today, but better' says shadow education secretary

4 Jul 2024, 23:47

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion
Breaking

“The British people have chosen change,” Bridget Phillipson has declared, after the exit poll predicted a Labour election landslide.

The shadow education secretary’s Houghton and Sunderland South seat was the first to declare its result after today’s election. She won comfortably with over 18,000 votes, but Reform UK beat the Conservatives into third place with more than 11,000.

A government powered by hope. By the belief that tomorrow could not just be different from today, but better

The national exit poll – commissioned by the major broadcasters – has estimated Sir Keir Starmer’s party has won a 170-seat majority.

If it is borne out in the formal results, that would leave Labour with 410 seats, the Conservatives with 131, the Liberal Democrats with 61, Reform with 13 and the Greens with two.

In her victory speech in the north east, Phillipson said “if the exit poll this evening is again a guide to the results across our country as it so often is, then after 14 years the British people have chosen change.

“They have chosen Labour and they have chosen the leadership of Keir Starmer. Today our country, with its proud history, has chosen a brighter future. The British people have decided that they believe, as Labour believes, that our best days lie ahead of us.

“Hope and unity, not decline and division. Stability over chaos. A government powered by hope. By the belief that tomorrow could not just be different from today, but better. A government of service.

“A government with purpose – above all to change our society for good. A government determined to build a Britain where background is no barrier, no matter who your parents are or where you were born.

“Determined to tear down the barriers to opportunity, which hold back too many of our children. That is Labour’s purpose.”

Latest education roles from

Main Grade Lecturer – ESOL 0.8 FTE

Main Grade Lecturer – ESOL 0.8 FTE

Barnet and Southgate College

View job
Main Grade Lecturer – ESOL 0.5 FTE

Main Grade Lecturer – ESOL 0.5 FTE

Barnet and Southgate College

View job
Marketing and Campaigns Manager

Marketing and Campaigns Manager

RNN Group

View job
Curriculum Administrator

Curriculum Administrator

Kingston College

View job
Tutor / Assessor – Electrical Installation

Tutor / Assessor – Electrical Installation

Carshalton College

View job
Lecturer in Electrical Engineering

Lecturer in Electrical Engineering

RNN Group

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

How do you tackle the MIS dilemma?

With good planning, attention to detail, and clear communication, switching MIS can be a smooth and straightforward process, but...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

How can we prepare learners for their future in an ever-changing world?

By focusing their curriculums on transferable skills, digital skills, and sustainability, schools and colleges can be confident that learners...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Inspiring Education Leaders for 10 Years

The 10th Inspiring Leadership Conference is to be held on 13 and 14 June 2024 at the ICC in...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Inspire creativity in your classroom. Sky Arts’ Access All Arts week is back!

Now in its third year, Access All Arts week is a nationwide celebration of creativity for primary schools (17-21...

SWAdvertorial

More from this theme

Election 2024

Key proposals from Schools Week’s manifesto for change 

Practical ideas from the sector's best and brightest

Schools Week Reporter

Election 2024

Starmer cabinet would be most comprehensively educated ever 

More than 8 in 10 members of the shadow cabinet went to comprehensive schools

Freddie Whittaker

Election 2024

5 big schools policy hurdles for the next government

Politics guru Sam Freedman and trust boss Lucy Heller set out the education changes coming, and the hurdles

Jack Dyson

Election 2024

Labour will ‘turn the tide’ on child poverty, says ex-PM Brown

Rayner also says issue will be 'responsibility of the whole cabinet' to resolve

Schools Week Reporter

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *