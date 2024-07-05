Home All news
Election 2024

Election 2024: Education secretary Gillian Keegan loses her seat

Loss in Chichester to the Lib Dems comes amid disastrous night for the Tories

Loss in Chichester to the Lib Dems comes amid disastrous night for the Tories

5 Jul 2024, 3:50

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion
Education secretary Gillian Keegan unveiled the government's final pay offer to teaching unions earlier this week
Breaking

Education secretary Gillian Keegan has lost her seat in Parliament.

The Liberal Democrats defeated the Conservative politician in Chichester by 25,540 votes to Keegan’s 13,368.

Keegan said it was “not the outcome we wanted, but clearly, the people have spoken across the country and here in Chichester”.

It comes amid a disastrous night for the Tories, who the exit poll predicts will win just 131 seats, while Labour is predicted to take 410 in a landslide.

Keegan has served as education secretary since October 2022, when she was appointed to the role by prime minister Rishi Sunak. She was the tenth Conservative to hold the role since 2010, and the sixth since the last election in 2019.

She is among several senior Conservatives who have lost their seats, including House of Commons leader Penny Mordaunt, who lost to former teacher and union activist Amanda Martin in Portsmouth, justice secretary Alex Chalk and defence secretary Grant Shapps.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Latest education roles from

Main Grade Lecturer – ESOL 0.8 FTE

Main Grade Lecturer – ESOL 0.8 FTE

Barnet and Southgate College

View job
Main Grade Lecturer – ESOL 0.5 FTE

Main Grade Lecturer – ESOL 0.5 FTE

Barnet and Southgate College

View job
Marketing and Campaigns Manager

Marketing and Campaigns Manager

RNN Group

View job
Curriculum Administrator

Curriculum Administrator

Kingston College

View job
Tutor / Assessor – Electrical Installation

Tutor / Assessor – Electrical Installation

Carshalton College

View job
Lecturer in Electrical Engineering

Lecturer in Electrical Engineering

RNN Group

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

How do you tackle the MIS dilemma?

With good planning, attention to detail, and clear communication, switching MIS can be a smooth and straightforward process, but...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

How can we prepare learners for their future in an ever-changing world?

By focusing their curriculums on transferable skills, digital skills, and sustainability, schools and colleges can be confident that learners...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Inspiring Education Leaders for 10 Years

The 10th Inspiring Leadership Conference is to be held on 13 and 14 June 2024 at the ICC in...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Inspire creativity in your classroom. Sky Arts’ Access All Arts week is back!

Now in its third year, Access All Arts week is a nationwide celebration of creativity for primary schools (17-21...

SWAdvertorial

More from this theme

Election 2024

Election 2024: ‘The British people have chosen change’ – Phillipson

Labour government will be powered by 'belief that tomorrow could not just be different from today, but better' says...

Freddie Whittaker

Election 2024

Key proposals from Schools Week’s manifesto for change 

Practical ideas from the sector's best and brightest

Schools Week Reporter

Election 2024

Starmer cabinet would be most comprehensively educated ever 

More than 8 in 10 members of the shadow cabinet went to comprehensive schools

Freddie Whittaker

Election 2024

5 big schools policy hurdles for the next government

Politics guru Sam Freedman and trust boss Lucy Heller set out the education changes coming, and the hurdles

Jack Dyson

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *