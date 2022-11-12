Home All news
Tutoring

‘Disbelief’ as DfE pays out up to £4m to run tutors website

Firm will support the DfE to 'build and run the service' to help schools find tuition partners

Firm will support the DfE to 'build and run the service' to help schools find tuition partners

12 Nov 2022, 5:00

More from this author

facebook twitter linkedin
See discussion

Education leaders have expressed disbelief that ministers will pay up to £4 million for a firm to run a national website to match schools with local tutors.

A website was launched this year for schools to find suitable tuition partners through the National Tutoring Programme.

The Department for Education has now awarded Transform – previously known as Engine – a contract of up to £4 million to manage the service.

The firm will support the DfE to “build and run the service” over the next two years.

The potential value is more than the £2.4 million Tribal is paid to quality assure the whole NTP.

tutors
Nick Brook

Nick Brook, deputy general-secretary at heads’ union NAHT, said that schools would “understandably wonder” how this “can really be considered good value for money”.

“At a time when schools are being forced to make impossible choices of what to cut to balance the books, the news that DfE have spent such a considerable sum on a simple tutoring website is likely to be met with disbelief by many school leaders.”

The DfE said the funding was part of a Digital Outcome Specialist contract, which are “common across government and provide specialist digital support by supplying web design specialists, user-researchers and software developers”.

Tutors get few referrals through website

The government launched the “Find a Tuition Partner” website after Randstad was axed as the NTP provider last year and all tutoring money given directly to schools.

Previously, the now closed nationaltutoring.org.uk website had a list of tutors that schools could use.

On the new website, schools enter their postcode and which key stages and subjects they need support for before being given a list of tutors they can use in person and online.

Although it is hard to track, tutoring organisations told Schools Week that they’ve had few referrals through the website so far, with schools traditionally favouring bringing in their own tutors through the school-led route.

But schools can now only spend government catch-up cash when using quality-assured tutors.

Schools Week asked the DfE whether any changes would be made to the website as part of the new contract, but have not received a response.

A contract document said that the DfE wanted to “expand the functionality” over time in response to feedback from schools.

More from this theme

Tutoring
Exclusive

Treasury to claw back ‘staggering’ £100m+ of unspent tutoring cash

Underspend could equate to a sixth of catch-up cash last year, as DfE survey shows falling subsidies put schools...

Freddie Whittaker

Tutoring

1 in 10 schools shun tutor scheme, as workload woes revealed

More than nine in 10 senior school leaders say their workload increased with the National Tutoring Programme, a new...

Samantha Booth

Tutoring
An Ofsted review of the National Tutoring Programme is the second independent evaluation of the scheme to be delayed by months

Schools ‘don’t really know’ if tutoring is working, Ofsted finds

School inspectorate says most schools had not been assessing tuition effectively

Samantha Booth

Tutoring
An Ofsted review of the National Tutoring Programme is the second independent evaluation of the scheme to be delayed by months

Tutoring scheme ‘failed’ in aim to help poorest pupils, study finds

National Tutoring Programme helped boost results, but long-awaited evaluation found most catch-up done in lesson time

Samantha Booth

Tutoring

Pilot dashboard for schools to track tutoring impact

Aim to create 'more streamlined, user-friendly' school data on National Tutoring Programme

Samantha Booth

Tutoring
Exclusive

New tutoring custodians vow to ‘win hearts and minds’

Tutors warn of a 'very real danger' money for the scheme will be pulled

Samantha Booth

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.