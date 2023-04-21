Home All news
DfE’s top SEND official leaves as reforms introduced

21 Apr 2023, 15:00

A senior Department for Education civil servant overseeing the SEND review is leaving just as implementation of the long-awaited reforms begin.

Indra Morris, the department’s director general for families, will leave in the coming months after six years. 

Her portfolio includes children’s social care, attendance and exclusions, as well as special educational needs and alternative provision. 

The DfE has just started implementing its SEND and AP reforms, three years after the landmark review was launched in 2019. There have been six children’s ministers in that time.

A department spokesperson said Morris “led teams with compassion to help improve the lives of families and young people”. 

“This includes reform of children’s social care, special educational needs and disabilities, alternative provision, the Covid response for vulnerable children and the recent expansion of childcare provision. We wish Indra all the best in her future endeavours.”

A recruitment drive has been launched to find a new £130,000-a-year director general.

A job advert said the successful applicant for the post would lead 800 members of staff through “once-in-a-generation” reforms, including the childcare expansion announced in the spring budget. 

Prospective candidates should have experience of “successful transformational delivery and implementation in large complex systems”.

They will be interviewed by a panel, whose members include DfE permanent secretary Susan Acland-Hood and Steve Crocker, previously president of the Association of Directors of Children’s Services. 

Graham Archer will be acting director general until a replacement is appointed.

