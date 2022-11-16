Home All news
Teacher pay

Teacher pay rises must not drive inflation, Keegan warns review body

The education secretary's remit letter to the School Teachers' Review Body for 2023/24 recommendations has been published by the DfE

16 Nov 2022, 13:40

Education secretary Gillian Keegan has warned the School Teachers’ Review Body (STRB) to consider the impact of next year’s pay recommendations on inflation.

In her remit letter to the body, published on Wednesday, Keegan told it it was “particularly important that you have regard to the Government’s inflation target” when forming its view on 2023/24 pay awards.

“Pay awards must strike a careful balance, recognising the vital importance teachers and other public sector workers, whilst […] not increasing the country’s debt further, and being careful not to drive prices even higher in the future,” she added.

The government sets the Bank of England a target to keep inflation at 2 per cent, but the current rate of inflation in the UK is 11.1 per cent.

The STRB are expected to provide a report assessing changes that should be made to salaries for teachers, unqualified teachers and school leaders for the next academic year in May.

The Department of Education (DfE) can choose to be more explicit in the remits it sets for the STRB, as it was when public sector pay rises were capped at 1 per cent between 2011 and 2017, or when pay for most staff was frozen in 2021.

This prompted accusations that the DfE was seeking to “constrain” the supposedly-independent review body.

But Keegan’s latest letter is broader, with no specific constraints placed on the rises it can recommend.

It also asks the STRB to “take into account” the government’s commitment to boost starting salaries to £30,000. However, it does not state that this aim must be achieved by next year.

The DfE awarded experienced teachers a 5 per cent pay rise from this September, in line with recommendations from the STRB.

Starting salaries also rose by 8.9 per cent as planned, as part of the pledge to raise starting pay to £30,000.

