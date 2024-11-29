Home All news
Academies

DfE quietly ditches pledge to publish academy scandal investigations

Department has shifted to publishing 'a summary of the outcomes of an investigation'

Department has shifted to publishing 'a summary of the outcomes of an investigation'

29 Nov 2024, 5:00

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion
Ofsted has rated a school good after overturning its recent inadequate judgment
Exclusive

The government stands accused of reneging on promises of academy transparency after quietly ditching its pledge to publish investigations into trust scandals.

Twenty-seven investigation reports have been published since 2012 under a promise to be “fair and transparent about how public money is spent”.

But last month the Department for Education published an investigation “outcome” report after an eight-year look into the Lilac Sky Schools Trust.

Unlike full reports, the “outcome” publication had few details, totalling just three pages. Full published reports are normally at least ten pages, with some as many as 30.

The DfE updated its publication policy last year. At the time, the Conservative government said there were no major changes for academies.

‘Maxwellisation process’

The Lilac Sky files: CEO accused of paying own firms after standing down

But Schools Week has now been told the department had actually “shifted from publishing a full investigation report to reporting a summary of the outcomes of an investigation”.

This “enables the investigation team to publish the pertinent information from these reports without an overly protracted” legal process, such as allowing those criticised to provide a response.

This rule, known as the Maxwellisation process, has “historically led to significant delay in publishing investigation outcomes”, the DfE said.

The change also enables the government investigation team to “spend more time on its core function of investigating fraud and financial irregularity across the academy trust and further education sectors”.

But Dr Mary Bousted, the former general secretary of the National Education Union, said: “Publishing very little information is not a satisfactory outcome.”

“It’s incumbent that anyone in receipt of public money is accountable for it. Money should be spent on children’s education, and where it was misused it really affected quality of education and children’s education.”

Bright Tribe probe unlikely to see light of day

Bousted became heavily involved in collating evidence from those affected by the Bright Tribe scandal.

Dr Mary Bousted
Dr Mary Bousted

Founded by businessman Michael Dwan, the trust was eight years ago accused of making false claims for hundreds of thousands of pounds for building and maintained government grants, among other issues.

An investigation into the trust, now wound up, has still to be published. It is unlikely to see the light of day.

The investigation report decision could also put ministers on a collision course with the Public Accounts Committee.

Its MPs berated the government in 2019 for not being “sufficiently transparent about the results of inquiries into concerns” about financial management and governance of trusts.

The results of inquiries should be published within two months of the work being completed, the committee said.

DfE plans to publish ‘outcomes’

Leora Cruddas
Leora Cruddas

The DfE believes this commitment is met by publishing “outcomes”. The PAC would not comment.

The department also said the new policy aligned better with other government departments, but would not say which. Councils also do not routinely publish investigations into maintained schools.

But Leora Cruddas, the chief executive of the Confederation of School Trusts, said publishing findings more speedily needed to “be balanced with providing sufficient detail to enable the sector to truly understand any gaps in practice and improve for the future”.

“Trusts are guardians of public funds and it is crucial they are well governed and effectively regulated – and that includes thorough and timely investigation so that if things do go wrong we can learn from them.”

Latest education roles from

Teaching Assistant ARP

Teaching Assistant ARP

Harris Primary Academy Orpington

View job
Teaching Assistant with Literacy/Phonics Specialism

Teaching Assistant with Literacy/Phonics Specialism

Harris Academy South Norwood

View job
Exams Invigilator

Exams Invigilator

Harris Academy Tottenham

View job
Graduate Teaching Assistant

Graduate Teaching Assistant

Harris Academy Battersea

View job
Finance and Administration Assistant

Finance and Administration Assistant

Harris Academy Sutton

View job
Academy Counsellor

Academy Counsellor

Harris Academy Sutton

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Food for Thought: How schools can encourage the next generation to make better food choices

With schools facing a number of challenges, including budget constraints and staff shortages, Marnie George, Senior Nutritionist at Chartwells,...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

A celebration of education as Bett turns 40!

The world of education has transformed dramatically in the past 40 years, but one thing remains constant: the dedication...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Equipping TAs for the Rise in SEND: How Schools Can Benefit from the Specialist Teaching Assistant (STA) Apprenticeship

The Level 5 Specialist Teaching Assistant apprenticeship opens up a new government-funded career pathway for teaching assistants. Here’s how...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

How tailored coaching training can transform whole-school cultures

Sophie Enstone, Assistant Principal Learning and Teaching, Goffs Academy, shares her perspective on her coaching journey, how it’s been...

SWAdvertorial

More from this theme

Academies
Exclusive

Trusts paid out £3m in rule-breaching related-party deals

Related-party transaction breaches were flagged in 52 academy trust accounts last year

Jack Dyson

Academies

Bigger trusts wanted to ignore small schools, says regional chief

DfE regions group 'pushed back' against obstinate CEOs to make sure small schools were 'looked after'

Jack Dyson

Academies
Investigation

The Lilac Sky files: CEO accused of paying own firms after standing down

Schools Week can reveal the bombshell allegations behind a decision to ban Trevor Averre-Beeson from managing schools

John Dickens

Academies
Exclusive

Funding cut may force trusts to scrap expansion plans

Warning made as trusts left up to £100,000 out of pocket after government scrapped capacity funding

Jack Dyson

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *