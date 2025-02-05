Home All news
Academies

Delta trust merger given minister greenlight

Trust set to become second-biggest in England after receiving government go-ahead

Trust set to become second-biggest in England after receiving government go-ahead

5 Feb 2025, 13:59

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

Merger plans that would create England’s second biggest MAT have been given the greenlight, after being referred to ministers to rule on.

Delta Academies Trust boss Paul Tarn took over Coast and Vale Learning Trust as chief executive in April, following an “in-principle agreement” between the organisations to formally join forces later.

The proposals – which will take Delta’s tally from 57 to 63 schools – were due to be decided on by the Department for Education’s Yorkshire and Humber advisory board in December.

But it was later revealed in Department for Education papers that the case had instead been escalated to government ministers, without any reason given for why this was done.  

Paul Tarn
Paul Tarn

And in a joint statement today, the trusts’ chairs, Steve Hodsman and John Riby, said: “Coast and Vale has embarked on a journey to deliver school improvement. This is the next step in our collaboration to deliver educational excellence.”

Regional directors have powers devolved from the education secretary to make important decisions such as ordering schools to convert to academies, taking action when schools are underperforming, and managing academy sponsors.

Along with the advisory boards of leaders who support them, they can choose to “escalate” a decision to a DfE minister, in circumstances where they don’t feel they can decide themselves.

Data obtained through Freedom of Information show this happened on just 12 occasions between August 2022 and March 2024. All but one of them – a trust merger plan – were later given the go-ahead.  

Latest education roles from

IT Technician

IT Technician

Harris Academy Morden

View job
Teacher of Geography

Teacher of Geography

Harris Academy Orpington

View job
Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Exams Assistant

Exams Assistant

Richmond and Hillcroft Adult & Community College

View job
Lecturer Electrical Installation

Lecturer Electrical Installation

Solihull College and University Centre

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

It’s Education’s Time to Shine: Celebrate your Education Community in 2025!

The deadline is approaching to nominate a colleague, team, whole school or college for the 2025 Pearson National Teaching...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Navigating NPQ Funding Cuts: An Apprenticeship Success Story

Last year’s NPQ funding cuts meant that half of England’s teachers faced costs of up to £4,000 to complete...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Embedding Formative Assessment: not just a box-ticking exercise but something long-term and meaningful for all

Our EFA programme has been proven to help schools achieve better GCSE results, as evidenced by the EEF. Find...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Building capacity in family support to tackle low school attendance 

Persistent and severe school absence impacts children, families, and communities—especially in disadvantaged areas. School-Home Support’s Attendance Support and Development Programme...

SWAdvertorial

More from this theme

Academies
Exclusive

Moynihan becomes first £500k academy CEO

Harris Federation chief received a £25,000 pay rise last year, accounts show

Jack Dyson

Academies
Exclusive

Failing schools all improved after academisation – despite protests

Academy leaders fear potentially transformative takeovers will be kiboshed by parents and unions

Jack Dyson

Academies

Union ballots teachers on biggest academy trust strikes

The NEU is polling members across the Harris Federation on proposed walkouts over working conditions

Jack Dyson

Academies

Brighton trust to close after ‘GAG pooling’ controversy

MAT at centre of first 'GAG pooling' strikes will transfer schools to other trusts

Jack Dyson

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *