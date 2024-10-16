New data service hit by technical problems in the first year it has been moved back in-house to the DfE

The deadline for schools to check their GCSE and post-16 results has been extended after technical issues in its first year back being run in-house by government.

The Department for Education said it was aware of issues affecting logging in and downloading of data files for those trying to complete the key stage 4 and 16 to 18 autumn checking exercises.

This allows schools to check that DfE holds the correct exam results information, which is then used to calculate performance data.

It is the first year the management and production of performance data has been moved in-house and delivered directly by the department under a new portal. It was previously run by technology and assessment firm RM.

In an update, the DfE said they are “working hard to resolve” the issue.

“We will be extending the deadlines for both the KS4 and 16 to 18 Autumn checking exercises to ensure schools and colleges have a 2-week window to check their data.

“We will confirm the revised closing dates and will provide further updates here in due course.”

DfE confirmed schools would not be penalised due to the problems. The data was due to be published next Thursday. Schools Week has asked DfE if this will be pushed back.

‘Disappointing’

The Confederation of School Trusts said in an update to members that some schools break up for half term at the end of this week and “many colleagues were not able to access the site at the start of the week”.

ASCL school leaders’ union had also been aware of issues from members.

Tiffnie Harris, data specialist at ASCL, said: “This is the first year that the DfE has taken the checking exercises in-house, having previously been with an external provider.

“It’s disappointing that this change has coincided firstly with a delay to the start of the checking exercise, and then with technical issues.

“While we are pleased that the DfE has agreed to extend the deadlines, we sincerely hope these problems will be ironed out ahead of next year.”

DfE’s guidance says the new ‘check your performances measures data’ services was used for the 2024 key stage 4 June checking exercise. This asks schools to check the correct pupils are listed.

The new portal “has a similar look and feel to other online services that the department uses to interact with schools and colleges.

“The portal has been designed to improve accessibility and provide clear navigation. This allows schools and colleges to view and if necessary, amend your school or college performance data by a more streamlined process than in previous years.”