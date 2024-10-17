But the MAT with England's best-paid CEO - who earns almost £500k a year - isn't one of them

Thirty-seven academy trusts have been named as part of the government’s new ‘outlier’ CEO pay crackdown – but the MAT whose boss earns almost £500,000 a year isn’t one of them.

Schools Week revealed earlier this year that Department for Education would resume its policy of naming and shaming the chains under scrutiny over high wages.

Officials have today released the list of academy trusts written to by the Education and Skills Funding Agency, last November, for having the “highest executive pay”. Letters were sent under the previous government.

They used to write letters to to trusts paying staff more than £150,000, but this has been in limbo since mid-2020.

The new approach instead compares CEOs’ pay with organisations of a “similar size and type”.

To calculate the outliers, the ESFA initially grouped trusts by type and pupil numbers “to minimise bias”.

Officials then worked out those in the top 5 per cent of highest-paid execs overall and “as a proportion of general annual grant funding”.

The new approach aims to ensure “that decisions about pay represent good value for money [and] are defensible relative to the public sector market”.

“We have a duty to ensure that academy trusts, as autonomous bodies, uphold high standards of transparency and accountability,” the ESFA said.

“Compliance with the academy trust handbook (ATH) is a condition of every academy trust’s funding agreement.”

The trusts were asked “for evidence of how, when setting executive pay, the trust complied with conditions set out in the ATH 2023”.

Controversially, the Harris Federation, whose CEO Dan Moynihan is England’s best-paid trust chief, was not among them. Last year, Moynihan’s minimum salary rose for the first time since 2018-19, from £455,000 to £485,000.

The trust has two other unnamed members of staff earning between £230,000 and £250,000.

Here is the full list…