School leaders have welcomed any support in tackling the issue

Former Ofsted and Department for Education boss David Bell will lead an independent review into how schools identify, respond to and prevent antisemitism, government has announced.

Bell will examine how well schools and colleges are supported to handle incidents of antisemitism, including through their own policies and relevant government guidance.

He will look at processes for when incidents are “not handled well” and the role external campaigning organisations have in “influencing institutional decision making,” the DfE said.

External factors that can “contribute to antisemitism within education settings”, such as protests outside school gates and wider geopolitical events, will also be explored.

A call for evidence will open in the spring, with Bell’s recommendations following in the autumn. It will cover all schools, including independent schools.

Bell is vice chair of Skills England and vice-chancellor at the University of Sunderland.

He was DfE permanent secretary between 2006 and 2011 and chief inspector of schools between 2002 and 2005.

‘Open and independent mind’

Bell

Bell said he will have “an open and independent mind”, adding: “I will review both policy and practice to ensure that everyone can learn free from prejudice and hate.

“I am also keen to know more about those institutions who are tacking antisemitism effectively so that lessons can be shared widely across the education system.”

He said antisemitism is “a scourge and no child or young person or teacher should be subject to it, not least when attending school or college”.

This review forms part of the government’s wider commitment to strengthening social cohesion.

Data from The Community Security Trust recorded 204 school related antisemitic incidents in 2025. This was lower than 266 in 2024 and 325 in 2023, but above the 98 incidents in 2022.

A NASUWT teachers’ union survey last year found 51 per cent of surveyed Jewish teachers had experienced antisemitism in the workplace.

Education secretary Bridget Phillipson said: “As Jewish families across Britain celebrated Purim this week, a festival that speaks to the power of courage over hatred, I am reminded of the cost of staying silent in the face of prejudice.

“This review will help to ensure schools and colleges have the confidence and support to tackle antisemitism.”

School leaders welcome review

The DfE said the review will not look to blame, or place undue burdens on schools. But it will identify areas for improvement. It will not make recommendations directly related to core schools funding or workplace supply issues.

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders’ union NAHT, said: “All pupils deserve to feel safe in school and like they can belong and thrive.

“School leaders will welcome any support in tackling this issue and look forward to working with the review.”

The DfE is also carrying out an internal review of the decisions and recommendations framework of the Teaching Regulation Agency.

It followed a decision to not ban Ronan Preston from teaching. He had posted on social media “glory to Hamas” and called them “defenders of humanity”.

