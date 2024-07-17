King’s Speech 2024: What’s in it for schools?

Labour government will introduce a raft of schools policies through its 'children's wellbeing bill'

The new government will introduce a “children’s wellbeing bill” in the next year to legislate for a raft of its education policies, the King’s Speech has confirmed.

King Charles III told Parliament today that “a bill will be introduced to raise standards in education and promote children’s wellbeing”.

He added that “measures will be brought forward to remove the exemption from value added tax for private school fees, which will enable the funding of six and a half thousand new teachers”.

The children’s wellbeing bill will “put children and their wellbeing at the centre of the education and children’s social care systems, and make changes so they are safe, healthy, happy and treated fairly”, a briefing note from Downing Street said.

It will also “remove barriers to opportunity and raise school standards to ensure the school system is fair for every child, no matter their background”.

Many of the proposed policies had been trailed over the weekend ahead of the first King’s Speech under Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour government.

There are also proposed laws that will likely affect schools in the proposed employment rights bill and equality bill.

The King’s Speech, delivered during the state opening of Parliament, sets out the legislative priorities for the government over the next year-long session.

Here’s what the government say the bills will do…

Children’s wellbeing bill

Strengthen multi-agency child protection and safeguarding arrangements

Require free breakfast clubs in every primary school

Limit the number of branded items of uniform and PE kits that a school can require

Create a duty on councils to have and maintain children not in school registers and provide support to home-educating parents

Provide Ofsted with stronger powers to investigate the offence of operating an unregistered independent school

Enable serious teacher misconduct to be investigated, regardless of when the misconduct occurred, the setting the teacher is employed in, and how the misconduct is uncovered

Require all schools to cooperate with the local authority on school admissions, SEND inclusion, and place planning, by giving local authorities greater powers to help them deliver their functions on school admissions and ensure admissions decisions account for the needs for communities

Require all schools to teach the national curriculum. This measure will be commenced after the review of curriculum and assessment is concluded and is reflected in programmes of study. The review will set the foundations to equip every child with the essential knowledge and skills for the future

Ensure any new teacher entering the classroom has, or is working towards, Qualified Teacher Status (QTS). This will be accompanied by recognising the essential role of support staff in schools by giving them a national voice in the setting of their pay and conditions

Bring multi-academy trusts into the inspection system and enable direct intervention when schools and trusts are not performing to the highest standards

Employment rights bill

Reinstate the School Support Staff Negotiating Body, to establish national terms and conditions, career progression routes, and fair pay rates

Update trade union legislation so it is fit for a modern economy, removing unnecessary restrictions on trade union activity – including the previous government’s approach to minimum service levels – and ensuring industrial relations are based around good faith negotiation and bargaining

Equality (race and disability) bill

Introduce mandatory ethnicity and disability pay reporting for larger employers (those with 250+ employees) to help close the ethnicity and disability pay gaps

The sector reacts

Pepe Di’Iasio, general secretary of the ASCL school leaders’ union, said: “At the heart of these policies, there is clearly a burning desire to tackle inequities and improve the life chances of vulnerable and disadvantaged children.

“We fully support that direction of travel – it is long overdue.

But he said there was a “vital missing ingredient to these plans as they currently stand”

“That is the question of ensuring that schools and colleges are sufficiently funded not only to deal with the current huge financial pressures they are facing but in order to be sustainable in the future.

“We recognise that national finances are tight, but this nettle simply must be grasped when the government sets out its spending plans in the autumn.”