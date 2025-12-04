Home All news
Child poverty

Councils to notify schools of homeless pupils under new duty

Child poverty strategy aims for a 'more joined up approach' to support pupils in temporary accommodation

Child poverty strategy aims for a 'more joined up approach' to support pupils in temporary accommodation

4 Dec 2025, 22:30

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

A new legal duty will be introduced for councils to notify schools when a child is placed in temporary accommodation, government has announced as part of its child poverty strategy.

The cross-departmental strategy, set to be published in full tomorrow, aims to lift 550,000 children out of poverty by 2030.

Around 31 per cent of children in the UK are living in relative poverty after housing costs, with more than 172,000 children living in temporary accommodation in England.

The government has announced a new legal duty will be introduced for councils to “notify” schools, health visitors and GPs when a child is placed in temporary accommodation.

This will enable health and education providers to deliver a “more joined up approach to support children experiencing homelessness”, government said. No further information was provided in a government press release.

The duty will be introduced as an amendment on the children’s wellbeing and schools bill at the Lords report stage.

Child poverty a ‘stain on our country’

Education secretary Bridget Phillipson said child poverty is a “stain on our country”.

“This strategy, lifting over half a million children out of poverty, represents an historic moment for generations of families now and into the future,” Phillipson said.

The education secretary added her expansion of free school meals and free breakfast club scheme was helping to “give every child the very best start in life”.

Pepe Di'Iasio
Pepe DiIasio

Pepe Di’lasio, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said: “School and college leaders witness the impact of child poverty on a daily basis, with pupils arriving hungry, poorly clothed, and from unsuitable housing. This is not just hugely damaging for their present wellbeing, but also for their attainment and therefore their future success and happiness.”

Di’lasio said while steps announced “will make a real difference”, a “cross-Whitehall response, backed by widespread investment, is required in order to make a tangible difference to the unacceptably high rate of child poverty”.

Latest education roles from

Principal

Principal

St John Fisher Catholic Primary School

View job
Headteacher

Headteacher

Mowbray Education Trust

View job
Headteacher

Headteacher

Bradford Diocesan Academies Trust

View job
Headteacher

Headteacher

Cloughside College

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Equitas: ASDAN’s new digital platform putting skills at the heart of learning

As schools and colleges continue to navigate increasingly complex learning needs, the demand for flexible, skills-focused provision has never...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Bett UK 2026: Learning without limits

Education is humanity’s greatest promise and our most urgent mission.

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Six tips for improving teaching and learning for vocabulary and maths

The more targeted the learning activity to a student’s ability level, the more impactful it will be.

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

From lesson plans to financial plans: Helping teachers prepare for the Autumn budget and beyond

Specialist Financial Adviser, William Adams, from Wesleyan Financial Services explains why financial planning will be key to preparing for...

SWAdvertorial

More from this theme

Child poverty

Unions slam ‘devastating’ child homelessness rise

Headteachers warn insecure housing can impact children's wellbeing, health and ability to concentrate in school

Lucas Cumiskey

Child poverty

Bridget Phillipson to help lead child poverty taskforce

It comes after Labour today announced plans for a 'children's wellbeing bill' in the King's Speech

Lucas Cumiskey

Child poverty

Appoint poverty ‘tsar’ and extend universal free meals to worst-hit schools, DfE told

Report from ex-children's commissioner also calls for government plan to support schools to reduce the impact of poverty

Freddie Whittaker

Child poverty
school dinners

Call for new focus from policymakers after child poverty spike

1 in 10 youngsters too poor to eat, as global reports lay bare concerning child poverty levels

Jack Dyson

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *