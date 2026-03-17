Home All news
Ofsted

Complaints to Ofsted rise as parents urged to approach schools first

Complaints to watchdog rise by 5 per cent as watchdog says some parents are bypassing internal processes

Complaints to watchdog rise by 5 per cent as watchdog says some parents are bypassing internal processes

17 Mar 2026, 12:00

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

Complaints to Ofsted about schools have risen by five per cent in a year, new data reveals, with parents being urged not to bypass their school’s internal processes.

The inspectorate received 16,700 complaints about schools in the 2024-25 financial year, a rise from 15,900 the previous year and equating to more than 45 complaints each day.

But, despite the increase in volume, the proportion of complaints considered to qualify for investigation fell from 12 per cent (1,860) in 2023-24 to 9 per cent (1,710).

Last year, 91 per cent of cases were classed as “non-qualifying”, up from 88 per cent the previous year.

Ofsted stressed that to qualify for investigation, a parent should first have followed “all local complaint routes”, though the watchdog has power to waive this in serious cases.

The complaint must “raise a serious issue that affects the whole school”.

It must relate to one of six areas: quality of education, quality of leadership, how far education meets the range of pupils, educational standards, the schools’ contribution to pupil wellbeing, and the “spiritual, moral, social and cultural development” of pupils.

Ofsted refers safeguarding matters elsewhere

In a blog post published on Wednesday alongside the new data, national director for education Lee Owston stressed that Ofsted does “not have powers to investigate individual safeguarding matters” and refers these cases to councils or police.

Lee Owston
Lee Owston

Seventy per cent of all complaints considered last year contained safeguarding concerns.

He added that it “simply isn’t the case” that the increase in complaints is leading to more urgent inspections. 

Twenty-five immediate inspections were triggered by complaints last year, compared to 35 the previous year. In 31 other cases, complaints led to scheduled inspections being brought forward. This was down from 67 cases in 2023-24.

In 93 per cent of qualifying cases, information was retained to be considered at the next scheduled inspection.

Some parents complaining straight to Ofsted

Owston said that parents with concerns “should first go through their school’s internal processes”. Ofsted regularly sees examples of parents not doing this, he added, “or bypassing the school entirely”.

Owston added: “It is important that parents can come to us if they have come to the end of a school’s own processes. But we want to be clear that we never rush to inspect without carefully considering whether this is the right and proportionate thing to do, in the interests of pupils.”

Latest education roles from

Headteacher

Headteacher

Tenax Schools Trust

View job
Head of Finance

Head of Finance

Jewish Community Academy Trust

View job
Head of Student Participation

Head of Student Participation

City of Wolverhampton College

View job
Head of SEND

Head of SEND

City of Wolverhampton College

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

CPD Accreditation Among New Developments For The Inspiring Leadership Conference

As this year’s Inspiring Leadership Conference approaches, we highlight fives new initiatives and the core activities that make this...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Equity and agency for a changing world – how six core skills are transforming inclusive education

There is a familiar thread running through current government policy, curriculum reviews and public debate about education. We are...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Equitas: ASDAN’s new digital platform putting skills at the heart of learning

As schools and colleges continue to navigate increasingly complex learning needs, the demand for flexible, skills-focused provision has never...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Bett UK 2026: Learning without limits

Education is humanity’s greatest promise and our most urgent mission.

SWAdvertorial

More from this theme

Ofsted
Sir Martyn Oliver

Ofsted piloting recruiting inspectors en-masse from school groups

Trial will see leaders recruited in groups from trusts and other school networks to make inspection 'more collaborative'

Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Ofsted

Ofsted chief criticised over inspection framework comparison

Martyn Oliver to claim pattern of gradings in new inspections shows watchdog is 'raising standards'

Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Ofsted

New Ofsted policy sees 1 in 12 inspections deferred or paused

Of the 786 settings that requested a deferral, 79 per cent (621) were accepted, while all 37 requests for...

Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Ofsted
Long read

Does Ofsted’s approach to achievement data add up?

'How on earth can you use a national average against a population that’s clearly in no way average?'

Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *