But study into Randstad-run year of NTP found school-led tutoring likely led to 'small' boost in results

Some tutoring under the government’s flagship catch-up programme may have harmed pupils’ outcomes, while tuition commissioned directly by schools likely led to only “small” boosts for pupils, an evaluation found.

The research focused on tutoring delivered in the 2021-22 academic year of the National Tutoring Programme, when it was run by the later-axed HR firm Randstad amid widespread criticism.

That year, the scheme had three routes: tuition partners, academic mentors and school-led tutoring.

Some routes may have had ‘negative’ effects

The National Foundation for Educational Research evaluation found evidence the school-led tutoring route was associated with improvements in maths at key stages 2 and 4 that were equivalent to roughly one month’s additional progress.

It also found “very small positive effects” on English outcomes. But these effects “equated to less than one months’ additional progress so may not reflect meaningful changes for pupils”.

The majority of tutoring – 81 per cent of courses that year – was done through this route.

However, for the tuition partners and academic mentors routes, the evaluation found evidence to suggest participation was “consistently associated with negative effects” on English outcomes relative to the comparison group”.

Taking part in tuition partners maths tuition was also “associated with small negative effects” on key stage 4 maths outcomes.

However, the evaluation is heavily caveated by its authors, so much so the report even cautions against over-interpreting results “because of the complexities” involved in the analysis.

Results not due to ‘tutoring being ineffective’

It adds the difference in results between the tutoring routes “may be due to differences in implementation”.

The Education Endowment Foundation previously found that the average impact of small group tutoring was four months of additional progress.

The report added the difference was likely down to “the evaluation design and available data, and the subsequent limitations of the analysis approach which was feasible as well as difficulties implementing the NTP at scale, rather than tutoring being ineffective as an approach”.

School-level analysis were also “subject to dilution effects as not all pupils within the intervention group were themselves selected for tuition”.

The evaluation also stated “no data about the subject in which tutoring was received was available” school-led tutoring, meaning the results may underestimate the “true effect”.

Susannah Hardyman, CEO of Action Tutoring, told Schools Week her organisation had “raised serious concerns about the reliability and accuracy of data collection as part of this study with the DfE back in early 2022”.

“It isn’t much of a surprise to us that the evaluation is littered with caveats, producing a somewhat inconclusive result.”

Low take-up among poorer year 11 pupils

The evaluation pointed out the “key aim of the NTP was to help reduce the attainment gap for disadvantaged pupils”.

It did find that school-led tutoring was associated with “small positive impacts” on English and maths outcomes for pupil premium pupils.

Nick Gibb

But although these pupils were selected for the NTP “at higher rates than would be expected relative to the population, less than half of pupils selected to receive tutoring within our evaluation cohort were pupil premium”.

“This suggests that, although there is evidence that schools are prioritising PP pupils for the NTP, more could be done in terms of targeting this group especially in Year 11 where PP pupils only made 35 per cent of pupils selected for tutoring.”

But schools minister Nick Gibb claimed the report “shows the positive impact the National Tutoring Programme has had in supporting pupils as we recover from the pandemic”.

He claimed it had “levelled the playing field, with pupils eligible for free school meals accounting for nearly half of course starts, meaning tutoring is no longer reserved for those that can afford it”.