Cash-strapped councils ditch gifts for long-serving teachers

Vouchers and commemorative glassware to recognise long-serving school staff among education services axed by councils

Vouchers and commemorative glassware to recognise long-serving school staff are among a wide-range of education services axed by councils in their bids to save money.

Hampshire and Derbyshire have both cut awards recognising teachers’ “exceptional commitment” for 25 and 40 years’ service.

Instead, long-serving staff get a certificate – which, in one case, the school has to print.

BBC analysis of 187 upper-tier authorities in the UK found they are making £3 billion in savings this financial year, but still face shortfalls of nearly £6 billion by 2026-27.

Many were drawing down on more than £1 billion in reserves, while 19 have called on the government for financial support to survive.

A school leader in Hampshire, who has worked in the region’s schools for 25 years, said: “I feel bitter, it feels like a real knockback. I save parents’ letters – I’m passionate about it.

“I can see both sides. Money is tight, but there is a major recruitment and retention crisis. You would have thought they would do anything in their power to try and placate staff that have really given them everything.”

Hampshire used to present vouchers worth up to £200 and host a formal event to mark staff with 25, 40 and 50 years’ service. They also got commemorative glassware.

However last year’s event in October was the last one.

A local newspaper reported in December 2022 that Hampshire had spent almost £200,000 on rewards vouchers for staff in the previous three years.

The council said at the time the awards were “one way we seek to retain talented and experienced employees, which also keeps recruitment costs lower”. They covered all council staff.

Documents show Hampshire is predicting an annual budget shortfall of £175 million for 2025-26, one of the biggest in the country.

But its cabinet this week agreed to defer a decision to save £114,000 by cutting school crossing patrol officers.

A spokesperson said the council continued to recognise long-serving staff with a “commemorative certificate. For school staff, individual schools can choose to hold a special recognition event if they wish.

“Recognising and valuing our long-serving staff and volunteers, including those in schools, is important to us.

“However, like many local authorities nationally, our budgets are under huge pressure now and into the future.”

Derbyshire also ditched a similar scheme in January. Instead, council staff get a certificate “that managers can complete and download and provide to employees”.

The council said schools could continue to provide vouchers, if they bought them themselves.

Schools Week last year revealed councils were proposing hikes to school catering fees, cuts to educational psychology costs and replacing crossing patrol workers with volunteers.

Louise Gittins, chair of the Local Government Association, said the “risk of financial failure across local government could become systemic.

“Councils already face a funding black hole of more than £2 billion next year. Having already delivered £24.5 billion in cuts and efficiencies, any further cuts on top of this would be disastrous.”

She called for immediate financial support, long-term funding reform and a focus on preventive spending.