Instead of arguing about which shade of toast is best and who burned it, can we please talk about the toaster?

Amanda Spielman once suggested school improvement advisers were more to blame for fear of Ofsted than Ofsted itself. It’s an argument that was repeated last week by Ofsted in front of the Commons Education Select Committee. Underlying these comments are two challenges: one is regarding the climate in which improvement and inspection are being delivered and the other is about the quality of the support and advice schools receive.

I won’t go into Ofsted’s shared responsibility for the climate. Playing the blame game gets us nowhere. We all have a responsibility to ensure our systems are infused with trust, not dominated by fear.

But I can speak to the second challenge. The Association of Education Advisers (AoEA) has been on an eight-year mission to improve the quality of advice and support that schools receive and also how it is provided. Right from the start, the AoEA took responsibility, including within our accreditation criteria, for the need to ‘build trust and drive out fear’.

In the dynamic landscape of education, ensuring consistent, ethical, and reliable advice and support for schools and colleges is paramount. Recognizing this imperative, education leaders have embarked on a transformative journey, culminating in the establishment of the AoEA’s ground-breaking international standard for education advisers.

The inception of this initiative can be traced back to a pivotal moment in 2016 when key stakeholders including the DfE, the schools commissioner and Ofsted met in Sanctuary Buildings to address sector-wide concerns. These ranged from variability in the quality of advice to the need for advice to be grounded in both managerial principles and philosophical frameworks.

Out of these deliberations emerged a collective commitment to establish a national quality standard. Seasoned education leaders with a wealth of experience were assembled to spearhead this initiative. Over subsequent years, this dedicated development team meticulously designed, trialled and refined the standard, leading to the formal establishment of the AoEA.

We stand on the precipice of a new era in education

Fast forward to 2024, and the momentum behind the AoEA national standard has only intensified. A recent meeting of national and international representative organisations in London showed a groundswell of support for integrating this accredited standard into the education system. Unanimous backing emphasised the credibility and efficacy of our approach.

What sets the AoEA standard apart is its emphasis on sustainability and impact. The extensive experience of the AoEA development team in piloting and implementing various education initiatives has imbued them with a profound understanding of the pitfalls of transient models. Their commitment to proactive support and development, as opposed to reactive intervention, underscores this ethos.

Moreover, the AoEA standard represents a departure from previous systems by prioritising individual expertise and adaptability over rigid formulae. Unlike past accreditation models that focused narrowly on specific practices, the AoEA standard encourages advisers and school and college leaders to draw from a diverse array of approaches and philosophies. This flexibility enables advisers and school leaders to tailor their support to the unique needs and challenges of each setting.

Central to the success of the AoEA standard is its emphasis on fostering a community of practice among accredited advisers. By harnessing the collective wisdom and experience of its members, the AoEA ensures best practices are shared, refined and disseminated across the educational landscape. The extensive repository of case studies we have compiled is testament to the tangible impact of this collaborative approach.

Our work has attracted widespread recognition domestically and internationally. Invitations to present before key government officials across the UK and elsewhere underline the global relevance of this work.

We stand on the precipice of a new era in education. The AoEA international standard holds the promise of redefining school improvement for this new era.

It is right that we should be reviewing inspection for this new phase of educational leadership and management. But reviewing inspection without reviewing improvement practices is like reviewing how we judge toast without any thought to how we make best use of the toaster.

That way lie the blame game and endless disagreements about what good education looks like. Schools, their staff and their pupils deserve better.