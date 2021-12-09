Bett 2022: Reuniting the global community for education technology under one roof

Bett is the global community for education technology: We spark ideas, create connections and accelerate trade, driving impact and improving outcomes for teachers and learners.

For the first time since the beginning of 2020, Bett returns to the ExCeL London on 19-21 January 2022 to reunite the global education community in person.

Driving long-term action for the global education community

In the past year and a half, we’ve seen the education community demonstrate true resilience and resourcefulness in the face of ongoing disruption.

Bett’s year-round digital offering provided a platform for the education community to share best practice and learnings from responding to the pandemic, driving the belief that #LearningNeverStops. Looking forwards, however, schools and institutions are moving beyond crisis response with the aim to turn lessons learned into sustainable, long-term action. At a strategic systems level, what can be retained, developed, and/or streamlined? At a practitioner level, educators are in a unique position to build beyond their huge initial upskilling in digital literacy and focus on developing their students’ social-emotional skills, for example.

Bett & You: Introducing the Bett audience

After extensive research with the education community, Bett has identified key visitor profiles so you can tailor your visit to the specific needs, priorities and interests of your role and institution. Whether you’re a Math teacher, a Headmaster or IT Director, Bett is dedicated to help you overcome your challenges and offer you the most curated experience at the show.

Creating the future: Introducing the Bett 2022 global themes

As the education community looks beyond the crisis response, the overarching theme of Bett 2022 is: create the future.

When challenged with exceptional, unprecedented problems and barriers to learning during this time of disruption, it has been vital for educators to think outside the box and solve problems creatively.

Armed with more EdTech solutions and resources than ever before, educators have the opportunity to reimagine traditional models of pedagogy so that students can plug into a personalized, future-facing learning experience and become resilient, creative lifelong learners who can harness their knowledge and skills to tackle the challenges of tomorrow.

Informed by conversations with our audience, Bett’s six global themes structure the three full days of content at Bett 2022 – leading to the overarching theme Create the future – ensuring that education stakeholders worldwide can address their most pressing challenges and priorities.

Content destinations at Bett 2022

With 90+ hours of CPD content, the seminar agenda is spread acrossnine content features and stages:

The Arena: The heart of the show, home to the most inspirational, future-thinking keynotes and discussions and hosting household names from the world of education and beyond. Content is aimed at the whole education ecosystem from Minister to teacher to student.

Teaching & Learning Theatre: The place to celebrate the best use of technology for engaging all students, demonstrating creative learning experiences that enhance teaching and enrich learning across the curriculum.

Leaders @ Bett Theatre: The place for policy, digital strategy, whole-school management, HE transformation and more. Sessions are led by institution leaders and their teams.

Tech in Action Theatre (North Hall and South Hall): The Tech in Action theatres are a hub for practical product demonstrations to deepen understanding and evaluate the efficacy of solutions. Experience software solutions in the North Hall Theatre and hardware and equipment solutions in the South Hall theatre.

Bett Academy Live Theatres (North Hall and South Hall): The Bett Academy is a monthly series of CPD sessions for educators. Accredited and certified by Bett and CPDUK, these tutorials are streamed online every month. At Bett 2022, join the Bett Academy Live Theatres in person!

Bett Futures: The home of the startup where you can discover emerging innovations from EdTechs at the start of their journey.

An exciting line-up with over 225 inspiring speakers – discussing what matters most

Following the Covid-19 pandemic, the past ​​few years have seen a lot of disruption and the accelerated adoption of technology. A number of our speakers will be addressing the different ways that this may have impacted students or teachers, whilst looking forward to help ‘create the future’ of education.

Harnessing the power of partnerships to engage the whole education community

Chair of Theirworld and Executive Chair of the Global Business Coalition Sarah Brown, will be sharing how she is working to bring together the worlds of business, philanthropy, social media, and global campaigning to create sustainable change for young people today and future generations. Sarah is passionate about global education and healthcare as well as being best-selling author, podcast host and wife to the UN Special Envoy for Global Education former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown.

Providing equal access to high quality education so that all learners are able to fulfil their potential

Comic actress and writer Sally Phillips will be taking part in a fireside chat with Bett Advisory Board member Carol Allen to discuss SEND and inclusion in education, drawing on Sally’s experiences, parenting a SEND child. This will tie in with our SEND Friday theme where the content sessions on the Friday of the show will be more heavily weighted to SEND aspect of our show inclusion theme.

Delivering a truly inclusive and representative curriculum

Speakers will be discussing a huge range of topics and ideas that are at the forefront of conversation at the moment, from BAMEed co-founder Allana Gay discussing how to encourage more BAME educators into the profession to Digital Enrichment Leader Martin Bailey, who has been encouraging students to ‘teach the teachers’ when it comes to social media and online platforms, especially with the huge jump in the adoption of technology.

Six Solutions Zones – Offering impactful solutions for your institution

This year again, Bett has split the exhibition into six solution zones to help visitors navigate and pinpoint exactly where they want to go and who they want to meet. You will have access to over 550 exhibitors and sponsors, from tech superpowers such as Microsoft, Lenovo and Pearson to specialist education suppliers such as Arbor Education, NetSupport, Promethean and 2Simple to rising startup stars – offering impactful solutions for institutions of all sizes and all budgets.

NEW FOR 2022

Esports @ Bett: The epicenter of all things esports. Experience live gaming demonstrations and hear from industry experts on how schools and universities can harness this growing industry to engage students, support teaching and learning objectives and identify future skills.

Bett After Hours: As Bett moves to a three-day show for 2022, day 2 of the show (Thursday 20 January 2022) will provide extended opening hours so that visitors who cannot attend Bett during the day can still experience everything that Bett offers and more:

Gain professional development and best practice after the school day as part of the Twilight CPD and content sessions

Discover the latest solutions from exhibitors

Connect with your peers at Bett evening networking and social events.

Ahead by Bett, the new co-located event designed for Higher Education leaders accelerating disruption.

Hosted Leaders Programme: Brought to you by Bett and Learnit, the Hosted Leaders Programme is improved for Bett 2022 and will connect global school, university and government leaders with relevant and thoughtfully selected Education Solution Providers through carefully curated 1:1 meetings.

Participating educator leaders identify challenges they are trying to overcome and products and services they are looking to source, and education solution providers request meetings with leaders who are actively searching for the products and services they deliver.

No random meetings or forced connections, just high-quality conversations between two parties who are perfectly matched to do business. This invaluable initiative provides tangible ROI for all participants. The event has sold out for the previous three years, so book early to avoid missing out.

Safe & Secure: Connecting customers and communities safely

Your health, safety and comfort has been, and continues to be Bett number one priority. As the industry moves forward, Bett is dedicated to delivering events and facilitating trade with health and safety at the top of the agenda.

In light of this, Bett has developed Safe & Secure standards. Working at the forefront with industry organisations such as AEO (Association of Event Organisers) and UFI (Global Association of the Exhibition Industry), as well as with governments, Safe & Secure is an evolution of already market-leading health and safety measures. Please also look out for the Safe & Secure stamp. Wherever you see this logo digitally or onsite it confirms that Bett has ensured the highest health and safety standards across the event.

Bett is returning to the ExCeL London on 19 – 21 January 2022. Discover more information and register here: https://uk.bettshow.com/