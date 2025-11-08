Banning phones in schools is a lazy opt-out  

No one disagrees unfettered use of smartphones in schools is a bad thing, but indulging in a moral panic misses opportunities to prepare young people for life, says Hannah Carter

The moral crusade against the smartphone in schools is a baffling phenomenon. The most recent is a request from our local MP Laura Trott for a nationwide ban.

Every few months, I encounter people deeply committed to the ‘anti-smartphone’ movement, convinced that they have uncovered some kind of shocking truth: allowing children access to a device capable of distraction, danger, and social complexity is a problem.

My confusion stems from the fact that virtually no one disagrees with the core principle: children should not have unfettered access to personal smartphones during the school day. The consensus among educators and parents is solid.

The real debate isn’t whether to manage phones; it’s whether a blanket, national prohibition is a genuine solution or merely a symbolic surrender that distracts from the deeper work of education.

The money-making machine

When you scratch beneath the surface of the moral panic, the whole endeavour starts to look less like a policy solution and more like a collective industry seeking to profit from parental and governmental anxiety.

If a school mandates a ‘phone-free’ environment, it needs a system. Enter the entrepreneurs. We are seeing an explosion of products like magnetic locking pouches and high-tech storage solutions – all designed to manage a problem that, arguably, schools could handle with existing disciplinary policies.

These companies have a powerful, vested interest in keeping the ‘ban them all’ narrative alive, as every new school represents a significant contract.

Schools, already on razor-thin budgets, are pressured into spending thousands on locking devices to enforce a rule that should be about expectation setting and conduct. The focus shifts from pedagogy to asset management.

The horse has already bolted

The ‘ban’ narrative also entirely ignores reality. Children already own and use smartphones. They are the primary tools of communication, organisation, and entertainment for most teenagers.

This leads to the most illogical parallel drawn by ban proponents: the ‘would you let your child smoke or drink alcohol?’ argument.

Of course not. But this analogy fails spectacularly. This is an exercise in false equivalence, designed to invoke maximum moral outrage, not reasoned debate. Alcohol and tobacco are substances with inherent, immediate, and unambiguous physical toxicity. A smartphone is a complex, essential tool for life outside the classroom.

Moreover, a ban simply drives the behaviour underground. Teenagers, particularly those predisposed to risk-taking, enjoy pushing boundaries. Prohibition merely makes monitoring and addressing the problem harder.

The lazy opt-out

Banning something is always the easiest, most expedient answer. It allows the institution to completely opt out of the messy, difficult, and profoundly important job of education. The push for a total ban is fundamentally lazy because it ignores the core responsibility of schooling in this age: digital literacy and digital citizenship.

We are educating children for a world where they will navigate social media, manage personal data, identify misinformation, and use mobile technology for work and communication.

If we ban the device entirely for seven formative years, we are sending them into the digital deep end without ever teaching them how to swim.

The challenging but necessary approach is to teach them proper use. This means explicit lessons on privacy settings, responsible digital communication, and how to put the phone away when focus is required.

It’s messy. It requires effort from teachers and parents. But it is the only responsible way forward. A ban is an admission of failure: a declaration that we, the adults, are incapable of teaching our children how to use a modern tool.

Imposing a sweeping, national legal mandate would create an administrative nightmare, diverting even more precious resources away from teaching and learning and toward enforcement, storage, and litigation.

Ultimately, the anti-smartphone crusade feels like a nostalgic yearning for a simpler time that never truly existed. The solution isn’t a ban that relieves us of our educational duty; it’s a commitment to effective, nuanced, and persistent teaching about responsibility in a digital world.