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5 June 2026

Get back to basics and start marketing your school

Tumbling pupil numbers make it vital that schools start to tell their stories, starting with a decent website
Richard Tilley Guest Contributor

Founder, Comms for Schools

4 min read
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It is not the fault of schools that the number of babies born in England fell 18.6 per cent between 2012 and 2025, or that women are now having an average of 1.4 children, down from 1.94 just over a decade ago.

The blame for this demographic crash lies with the people responsible for, in chronological order, the 2008 global financial crisis and recession, post-2010 austerity in the UK, Brexit and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Covid also played its part.

The birth rate in developed countries falls when times are bad economically and rises when times are good.

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