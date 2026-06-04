How Birmingham pupils are helping to break bad travel habits

Our school’s work on travel and sustainability was recently recognised when we were crowned Modeshift STARS national secondary school of the year. This followed local and regional awards last year.

We’re a city school so most of our young people do not get to us by car. But we believe there is always more we can do to encourage sustainable travel among children and young people, families and staff.

Traffic and congestion are key issues in our local area and our pupils have driven a wave of initiatives that are reshaping travel habits across the school community.