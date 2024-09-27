Home All news
Academies

Academy trust given ‘exceptional’ financial help over £6m deficit

Arthur Terry Learning Partnership blames economic landscape for its failure to to balance budgets

Arthur Terry Learning Partnership blames economic landscape for its failure to to balance budgets

27 Sep 2024, 15:00

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion
Exclusive

A 24-school academy trust has been handed “exceptional financial support” after running up a £6 million deficit, including after buying iPads for its staff and pupils.

The Arthur Terry Learning Partnership has blamed the economic landscape for its failure to to balance budgets. It was issued a notice to improve earlier this month.

Accounts show the trust racked up a £6 million in-year deficit 12 months ago after being stung by energy price hikes, “significant” supply staff costs and changes to contracts on computers.

Stephen Morales
Stephen Morales

The trust has already appointed an experienced government cost-cutter to its board and drawn up plans for “efficiency savings” across its academies.

Stephen Morales, the chief executive of the Institute of School Business Leaders, said the case “definitely demonstrates the extent of the challenge schools and trusts face.

“[It’s] a trust of a significant size, so I’d suspect it would have exhausted all the opportunities to benefit from economies of scale and remove any duplication of effort.”

‘External factors beyond anticipation’

Arthur Terry’s accounts reveal an “in-year deficit on revenue reserves” of just over £6 million. This included unexpected costs “influenced by external factors beyond anticipation”.

It also purchased devices, as part of an initiative called Learning Futures, to provide 11,000 iPads for all pupils and staff.

“Due to inflationary increases in device costs, the funding route changed mid-year from an operational lease arrangement to purchasing through capital expenditure,” accounts read.

“As a result, and against plan, the full cost of the phase 2 devices were accounted for in full in-year.”

Papers added that medium-term projections suggested the trust would have “a small surplus…over the next three years”.

But the notice to improve states Arthur Terry was in breach of academy rules as it was “unable to approve a balanced budget for 2023-24”. The Education and Skills Funding Agency has since provided “exceptional financial support”, but would not say how much.

The notice stated “plans to secure further savings across all the trust’s schools” were in place. 

‘Complex and sector-wide’

In a letter to parents Richard Gill, its chief executive who also chairs the Teaching School Hubs Council, said the financial situation was “complex and sector-wide”.

“The deficit is the result of a variety of factors including climbing energy and catering bills, staff costs, inflation and our determined commitment to support all children including those who need it most in what remain complex times.

Richard Gill
Richard Gill

“While we have taken proactive measures to mitigate these issues and, indeed, have made significant progress, the current financial landscape presents challenges.”

The Kreston Group of accountancy firms found earlier this year that nearly 50 per cent of trusts dipped into their reserves after racking up deficits in 2022-23, up from 19 per cent in 2021.

Arthur Terry added that it had conducted “a thorough review of our budgetary practices and have submitted a clear, robust and realistic recovery plan where we will see improved performance over the next three years”.

Former national schools commissioner Sir David Carter is listed as one of the trust’s three serving members.

The notice, published last week, was the first to have been released since the election. It’s one of four issued this year.

It also stated the government “recognises this may be an uncertain time for the trust” and its employees, and asked leaders to “ensure appropriate provision is in place to support all its staff, as necessary”.

Latest education roles from

Inclusion Lead

Inclusion Lead

Bournemouth and Poole College

View job
Caretaker

Caretaker

Capel Manor College

View job
Finance Personal Assistant

Finance Personal Assistant

Barnsley College

View job
Chief Finance and Operations Officer

Chief Finance and Operations Officer

Pioneer Educational Trust

View job
Executive Headteacher (Secondary)

Executive Headteacher (Secondary)

Windsor Learning Partnership

View job
Lecturer in Floristry

Lecturer in Floristry

Capel Manor College

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Cutting-edge technology allows students to hold virtual conversations with Holocaust survivors.

Testimony 360, the new programme from the Holocaust Educational Trust uses innovative technology to bring the people and places...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

ASDAN’s digital future: Developing a dynamic, learner-led curriculum to empower learners with diverse needs.

ASDAN’s new CEO, Melissa Farnham, outlines a dynamic future for the charity and awarding organisation aligned to the government’s...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Safeguarding in schools: staying on top of school monitoring in the new academic year

With the rise in bullying, vaping, and security threats, each school must act to create a secure environment that...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

The September Snapshot: What Back-to-School Questions Should School Leaders Ask Staff?

The start of a new school year is the perfect time to set a clear direction, establish expectations, and...

Victoria

More from this theme

Academies
Long read

Does Labour have an academies problem?

DfE officials mull letting councils open schools again as they tackle two-tier system

John Dickens

Academies
Exclusive

Biggest academy trust merger ever as diocese eyes new mega MATs

Diocese plans to move its 236 schools into five trusts, including one chain that will become second-largest in England

Jack Dyson

Academies
Exclusive

Under-fire Brighton trust reviews ‘excessive’ pooling policy

MAT launches 'comprehensive review' of financial plans and funding model after strikes over GAG pooling

Jack Dyson

Academies

Trusts look to grow to weather falling rolls storm, survey suggests

One in seven CEOs eye retirement as 45% of trusts expect to grow and dip into reserves this year,...

Jack Dyson

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *