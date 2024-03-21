Home All news
Academies

Academy converters can’t get £25k grant if they become a SAT

Conversion cash will only be available to schools forming MATs with at least 3 academies

Conversion cash will only be available to schools forming MATs with at least 3 academies

21 Mar 2024, 17:58

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

Schools choosing to convert to academies will no longer be able to access a £25,000 grant unless they join or form a multi-academy trust.

The move comes amid a national push for larger trusts to help protect the most vulnerable schools from financial peril.

Schools that choose to convert to an academy – known as academy converters – have been able to get the grant to help pay for associated costs like legal advice and re-branding.

However, in an update released this afternoon, officials said: “[The grant] will continue to be paid only to schools approved to join or form a trust as part of a group of three or more schools.”

Despite this, special and AP schools “will continue to be eligible to receive it as part of a single-school conversion process”.

The cash is handed to schools shortly after their conversion bids are given the go-ahead by regional directors.

It appears to be the latest move by the DfE to pull the few levers it has to limit the number of single-academy trusts.

Last March, ministers published plans – dubbed “trust development statements” – to expand or launch new MATs in 55 “education investment areas”, which have the nation’s weakest results.

At the time, the government said the documents “clearly signpost” the types of “growth project we want to encourage” to improve outcomes in each EIA.

Schools Week analysis of government data earlier this month showed the number of SATs in the EIAs has dropped by 13 per cent between March 2023 and January 2024 .

National falls stood at eight per cent over the same period, dropping from 1241 to 1136.

Those wanting to leave local authority control under the current eligibility criteria for the grant should register their interest by April 26 and apply by June 7.

Regional directors must have greenlit it before the changes come into place on September 1.

More from this theme

Academies
Exclusive

Academy trust development statements boost decline of standalone schools

Leaders fear smaller academy trusts 'aren’t being allowed to grow' in England’s left-behind areas

Jack Dyson

Academies
Long read

Top of the trusts: Training the next generation of academy CEOs

What’s being done to develop the next generation of trust leaders? Schools Week investigates...

Lucas Cumiskey

Academies

Trusts urge DfE to launch independent schools regulator

CST adds voice to calls for independent body 'with same legal standing as Ofqual' and accountable to parliament

Jack Dyson

Academies
Exclusive

Academy trust top slicing is on the up (but do schools get better deal?)

As two trusts top-slice almost 10%, chiefs say running services in-house saves time and money for heads

Jack Dyson

Academies
Exclusive

Turnaround trusts say tide turning on recruiting converters

Wealth of lesson plans, specialist teaching teams and career paths helping to convince 'good' schools into turnarounds, CEOs say

Jack Dyson

Academies
Exclusive

Academise so LAs can’t close you, diocese tells schools

Leaked papers show 'key reason' for diocese's plans was to move school decisions away from councils

Jack Dyson

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *