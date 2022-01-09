Home All news
Academies

Academy conversions down to one a month

Slowdown comes despite Department for Education’s renewed academy drive

Slowdown comes despite Department for Education’s renewed academy drive

9 Jan 2022, 7:00

More from this author

facebook twitter linkedin
See discussion
Exclusive

The academisation of “inadequate” schools has slowed to just one conversion a month, official figures reveal.

Only three schools launched as academies between October and December following forced conversion, Schools Week analysis shows. It marks the lowest monthly opening rate on record, while September’s 11 conversions were the fewest since 2005.

The slowdown comes despite the Department for Education’s renewed academy drive that began early last year.

Experts said the pausing of routine Ofsted inspections when the pandemic hit had shrunk the academy pipeline of poorly rated schools. Those rated “inadequate” are forced to convert, with government officials finding sponsor trusts to offer support.

Ofsted statistics show that only 49 maintained schools had the lowest rating as of September, compared with 151 the previous year.

Only 67 schools were in the DfE “sponsor pipeline” list of approved conversions last month, down from 165 as the first lockdown began in March 2020.

Jeff Marshall, managing director of education advisers J&G Marshall, said the reduced number of conversions was “pretty much down to fewer inspections”.

Ofsted resumed routine inspections last term and said in November it would accelerate inspections of every school. But this week it agreed to “encourage” schools badly hit by the Omicron spread to request deferrals.

Marshall said school clients expected conversion rates to grow again once inspections “resume in earnest”.

Some believe Ofsted’s new inspection framework will “trigger more sponsored conversions in the second part of the year”, and the anticipated white paper will “kickstart a renewed push” to academise.

More from this theme

Academies
Exclusive

Academy trust under financial scrutiny cuts CEO’s £225k salary by a third

But Schools Week analysis shows executive pay continues to rise in trusts warned over pay

Tom Belger

Academies

Academy trusts get £21m in non-repayable bailouts

The Academies Enterprise Trust received £2 million, one of more than 80 trusts bailed out in a single year

Tom Belger

Academies

Trusts rack up £3bn surplus, and 6 more academy sector accounts findings

The report reveals rising reserves, more spending rule breaches and more trusts under scrutiny over high pay

Tom Belger

Academies

DfE lets Harris and Oasis off the hook for £9.4m academy sponsor contributions

The government has written off cash owed as collection efforts have been 'exhausted'

Tom Belger

Academies

ESFA acts as costs of collapsed academy trusts double

Government wrote off more than £10m on failed trusts last year alone

John Dickens

Academies

Deputy CEO to step up at top primary trust

REAch2 Academy Trust names its new CEO

Freddie Whittaker

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *