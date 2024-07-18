Home All news
Academies

Academy transfer market cost £45m under Tories

More than 2,000 academies have been rebrokered since 2013

More than 2,000 academies have been rebrokered since 2013

18 Jul 2024, 11:42

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

Trusts have been given more than £45 million as incentives to take on academies under the previous Conservative government, new figures show.

Academies can move trusts after either intervention over low education or financial standards, or because their academy trust chooses to – for instance because they are closing or merging.

Figures published today show 280 academies (2.6 per cent) moved trust in 2023-24, similar to the 275 in the year prior.

In one in 10 rebrokers, government handed out grants to incentivise the new trust to take on an academy – totalling £3 million.

Since 2013, 2,095 academies have been rebrokered. In a quarter of these cases, grant funding totalling £45 million has been paid out.

Data won’t show full picture

However, the true figures of the academy transfer market are likely to be much higher, as other funding sweeteners are not included in the data. They include government cash for new trusts to wipe out deficits, fix up buildings or make redundancies.

The Department for Education report today stated: “Academies operate under a strict system of oversight and accountability and regional directors (RDs) require the incoming trust to provide details on how the academy transfer grant would be used and the impact that it was expected to have.

“RDs monitored the academy’s performance to ensure the necessary improvements were made and that value for money was achieved.”

The proportion of rebroker payments has dropped over the years, from a high of 31 per cent in 2016-17 – when just under £7 million was paid out – to a low of seven per cent in 2022-23, with £1.5 million dished out.

Of the 280 academy transfers in 2023-24, three-quarters were initiated by the outgoing trust, 15 per cent were due to intervention and 8 per cent transferred due to a sponsor or trust closing.

Grant funding expanded in 2019

Nearly two-thirds of rebrokers had grants in 2014-15, but figures for these years are not comparable as government changed what funding was included.

Grant funding has always been available for trusts taking on schools based on education standards issues, but since February 2019 that was expanded to include academies transferred due to governance or financial issues.

Lord Nash
Lord Nash

At first, funding was agreed on a case-by-case basis, but in 2016 guidelines were introduced to try and ensure more consistency.

In 2023-24, grants ranged from £70,000 for a “fast track” rebroker up to £150,000 for “full level”. The amounts handed out are offset against any surplus that would transfer across from the academy. 

Rebroker costs were published for the first time in 2017 after transparency campaigns by Schools Week

We revealed at the time how government tried to “hide” damaging emails from then academies minister Lord Nash – revealing his intention to massage the presentation of figures.

Latest education roles from

Engineering Lecturer

Engineering Lecturer

Barnsley College

View job
Learning Mentor – Enhance Curriculum – Full time 40 weeks per year

Learning Mentor – Enhance Curriculum – Full time 40 weeks per year

MidKent College

View job
ESOL Lecturer

ESOL Lecturer

MidKent College

View job
Estates Project Manager

Estates Project Manager

Hull College

View job
Mental Health & Wellbeing Adviser

Mental Health & Wellbeing Adviser

Barnet and Southgate College

View job
Curriculum Manager – Maths

Curriculum Manager – Maths

Barnet and Southgate College

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Navigating NPQ Funding Cuts: Discover Leader Apprenticeships with NPQs

Recent cuts to NPQ funding, as reported by Schools Week, mean 14,000 schools previously eligible for scholarships now face...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

How do you tackle the MIS dilemma?

With good planning, attention to detail, and clear communication, switching MIS can be a smooth and straightforward process, but...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

How can we prepare learners for their future in an ever-changing world?

By focusing their curriculums on transferable skills, digital skills, and sustainability, schools and colleges can be confident that learners...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Inspiring Education Leaders for 10 Years

The 10th Inspiring Leadership Conference is to be held on 13 and 14 June 2024 at the ICC in...

SWAdvertorial

More from this theme

Academies
Exclusive

Academies: No MAT target, but mergers growing

Around one in five trusts which were running schools in 2019 are no longer in operation

Jack Dyson

Academies
Schools with identified RAAC are being urged to put contingency plans in place in case of closure by the DfE
Exclusive

Emergency capital cash handouts soar to £12m after funding squeeze

Funding for urgent work jumps 300% in 12 months, as experts warn figures are 'sign of the times'

Jack Dyson

Academies

Lack of MAT get-out clause sees strikes, petitions and open letters

Unrest at MATs shows allowing schools to leave trusts would create 'much healthier relationships', claims union rep, but how...

Jack Dyson

Academies
Exclusive

Ministers face another £500k loss on failed £35m free school

Parkfield also says it ‘can’t compete’ with a newer free school, laying bare problems with government’s flagship policy

Jack Dyson

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *