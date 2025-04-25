A new consultation invites schools and trusts to lead the way in fixing our broken SEND system

Despite the broken state of England’s SEND system, we now have a golden opportunity to get it right.

Bridget Phillipson has set a bold and clear mission: to break down the barriers to opportunity. The work of fixing the SEND system must be central to that mission, but we only get one shot at this and it must be done properly – not rushed. The future of thousands of children depends on a measured, thoughtful redesign that genuinely delivers inclusion.

Our work so far

Let’s be clear: the existing system is not working, and the current government has inherited a school system stretched beyond capacity.

For too many families, the process of securing support for their child with SEND is adversarial and exhausting. Education, health and care plans (EHCPs), originally designed to protect entitlements, have become the only ticket to provision. This creates a fragmented, combative system driven by diagnosis rather than need.

Mainstream schools become exclusionary by default and the specialist sector, while vital for some, becomes the only real option for too many.

Inclusion has to be built into the foundations of mainstream education. That means embedding universal design for the school system so that classrooms work for the full range of learners from the outset.

We need to move away from a system that requires so much advocacy from families and towards one where collaborative, school-led networks identify and respond to needs early, with shared responsibility and proactive strategies.

That’s why, since December, the expert advisory group on SEND and inclusion has been working intensively to explore new possibilities for the school system. In doing so, we’ve been engaging with the system widely.

We’ve contributed to Ofsted’s consultation, which aims to put inclusion at the centre of their new framework.

We’ve met with Professor Becky Francis, who is leading the curriculum and assessment review, to contribute to the process and to advocate for the group of children who are currently not experiencing success in schools.

We’ve looked at current funding models and capital infrastructure and tried to learn from the international evidence about how other systems approach this challenge.

We are also continuing to work closely with the civil servants who are shaping the future of this policy.

How you can help

Listening is a vital part of this work. In March, the chair of the group, Tom Rees launched Inclusion in Practice, a national platform designed to spotlight what effective inclusive practice really looks like in schools, particularly where it’s thriving despite significant challenges.

Across the country, there is already inspirational and impactful work taking place, often in the face of deep structural barriers. Through this platform, we aim to bring this best practice to the fore and help make it common practice.

As part of the Inclusion in Practice consultation, we’re seeking insights and examples across several key areas.

These include whole-school strategies and classroom practices that foster inclusive environments; effective approaches to early identification of needs and targeted support; and strategies for building workforce expertise while strengthening partnerships with families and communities.

We’re also interested in the system-level enablers that make inclusion possible, such as sustainable funding models, workforce planning and leadership initiatives.

By capturing what works well and understanding the conditions that support success, we hope to shape a more inclusive education system for every child. We’re hoping that those who have something which is working well contribute to this call for evidence.

This isn’t just about improving outcomes for children with SEND. It’s about creating a fairer and stronger education system for all.

Our legacy system is failing on every front; socially, economically, morally. But we now have a moment, a chance, to reimagine an improved future shaped squarely around the moral imperative of breaking down the barriers to opportunity, making inclusion a reality for every child, in every classroom, every day.

Contribute to the expert advisory group’s ‘Inclusion in practice’ consultation here