We must get under the bonnet of disadvantage as it applies to individuals to have any chance of mitigating its impacts across the sector

The disadvantage gap is one of education’s most persistent challenges. The link between high deprivation and low attainment is a constant concern for policymakers and educators alike – but are we looking for solutions in the wrong place?

Schools Week readers won’t need to be reminded of the extensive evidence that socioeconomic disadvantage affects educational outcomes. Nor can they have failed to note that progress in closing it had stalled before the pandemic, only to go into reverse since.

And that’s not for want of effort from school staff or politicians, but if what we have been doing isn’t working, then what should we be doing instead?

Until now, closing the disadvantage gap in schools has tended to focus on high-quality teaching and tutoring supported by activities designed to mitigate the worst effects of poverty, such as food parcels, uniform clubs, digital access and social and extra-curricular activities.

While these interventions are valuable, what’s often missing is a deeper, evidence-based understanding of what works and why. There is a lack of discussion on how educational disadvantage affects the cognitive and emotional experience of children and why tackling it is so crucial.

The disadvantage gap is so pervasive because family life has been changed not just by poverty but by a decline in mental health and wellbeing. It’s not just about a lack of money; it’s the effect poverty has on the entire structure of a family.

This doesn’t just affect how children feel about themselves and the world around them. It also alters their brain structure.

It doesn’t matter what the cause of the disadvantage is, the impact is the same. It’s not just a “learning gap” – it’s a cognitive disadvantage. When children’s basic needs are unmet, their cognitive functioning suffers, making it harder for them to focus, engage and succeed.

Closing the disadvantage gap in the classroom means teachers must somehow mitigate for these deep-seated effects. Before children can fully access the curriculum, they need help to think and feel differently.

Disadvantage alters children’s brain structure

It’s not as simple as identifying disadvantaged children on the register and holding teachers accountable for their progress. Done badly, this only adds pressure that can undermine the sense these children have that they are important and have value.

Instead, here are four practical strategies that successful schools are taking to genuinely mitigate the impact of disadvantage in the classroom:

Use data for deeper insight

Disadvantage takes many forms. A simple label cannot capture it, and it cannot tell teachers how to tackle it.

Collect and analyse all available data to build a comprehensive picture of each child’s circumstances. Understanding their challenges and the issues they face will allow every teacher who works with that child to give them better support.

Prioritise full engagement

Setting high expectations must mean more than aspirational targets. Teachers must also have high expectations for participation and create tasks that support every child to be actively involved in learning, regardless of their background.

Get students talking

Articulating thoughts helps solidify understanding, while having a strong vocabulary is linked to long-term academic and career success. Developing subject-specific and school-wide oracy strategies can be a powerful tool to level the playing field.

Measure the impact

Don’t assume an intervention is effective just because research suggests it should be. Continuously assess its impact on student progress and be prepared to refine or adapt your approach as needed.

But remember: the impact may not be immediately measurable in outcomes. Improvements in self-belief, self-efficacy and participation are early signs of progress too.

Closing the disadvantage gap requires a shift in mindset. It’s not simply about compensating for economic hardship; it’s about reshaping how disadvantaged pupils experience education.

Teachers can play a vital role in this transformation, providing students with the tools, confidence and opportunities they need to break the cycle of poverty and wider emotional effects.

Research-based practical steps can ensure every child has the chance to thrive in our schools. And the first step is to know and understand their individual needs.

