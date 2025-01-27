The conversation around inclusion is gaining momentum. Comments from Bridget Phillipson signal a promising shift towards greater inclusivity in upcoming reforms, and with rising exclusions, suspensions, absence and other forms of lost learning, change is urgent.

Data from the Department for Education (DfE) in November showed pupil suspensions soared by 40 per cent in autumn 2023, with permanent exclusions up 25 per cent. Meanwhile, the latest PISA results reveal only 64 per cent of students feel they belong at school, significantly below the OECD average of 75 per cent.

This sense of alienation has consequences for individuals and society. For many young people, exclusion marks the start of a downward spiral: poorer academic outcomes, diminished employment prospects and increased vulnerability to crime and mental health challenges.

Creating a more inclusive education system is not about lowering standards; it’s about addressing the root causes of disruption.

Exclusion often reflects unmet needs, from undiagnosed special educational needs to the impact of poverty, racism and trauma. Addressing these causes requires a holistic approach, something most teachers, parents and young people agree with.

Since its founding by Sir Lewis Hamilton in 2021, and based on his own experience of exclusion, Mission 44 has made preventing school exclusions a central focus of its work. We collaborate with organisations across the country, focusing on Black Caribbean and Gypsy, Roma and Traveller communities, two groups that are disproportionately affected.

This work led to the launch of the Nothing Happens in Isolation campaign, which outlines an evidence-based, four-step plan to address the interconnected drivers of exclusion:

Embed inclusion into accountability and the curriculum

Inclusion should be a core metric of school success. Alongside ongoing curriculum and Ofsted reform, we need an inclusive, adaptive approach to teaching and learning.

The DfE should publish a national framework for inclusive education to build a shared understanding of effective practices. Introducing a national student experience survey would also ensure that young people’s voices more actively shape what happens in our classrooms.

Increase personalised support for vulnerable learners

Early, targeted support can prevent issues from escalating and reduce the likelihood of exclusion. Improving the inadequate SEND system and raising the quality of alternative provision must be priorities.

Additionally, every child at risk of permanent exclusion should have access to a trusted adult. Successful mentoring programmes can provide evidence of best practice.

Create a more diverse, inclusive workforce

More than one in three pupils in our schools come from ethnic minority backgrounds, yet 60 per cent of schools have all-white teaching staff, and 86 per cent have all-white leadership teams. Diversifying the workforce is essential.

At Mission 44, we’ve invested in six organisations to explore interventions boosting ethnic diversity. The government should adopt similar strategies to address the teacher recruitment crisis and introduce mandatory inclusive practice and anti-racism training for all teachers and school governors.

Tackle inclusion beyond the school gates

Schools can’t address the socio-economic drivers of exclusion alone. Strong partnerships with families and local organisations can create a vital support network.

Our partnership with Co-op Academies Trust has increased engagement with the Roma community in Yorkshire, building trust and boosting parental and student involvement while addressing teacher biases. The government should incentivise and support this kind of local collaboration.

Everyone has a role in creating an inclusive education system. That’s why, starting this March, and in partnership with the Centre for Young Lives and The Difference, we will bring together teachers, policymakers, community organisations, young people and activists at events nationwide to discuss practical actions to reduce lost learning.

Together, we can create an education system that supports every young person to thrive, regardless of their background or circumstances.

Register your interest for Mission 44, The Difference and the Centre for Young Lives’ upcoming events here